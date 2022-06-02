Desert Gold Ventures : Core Hole at Desert Gold's SMSZ Project Returns 1.08 g/t Gold Over 124 Metres* including 1.85 g/t Gold Over 41.1 Metres* Extending Mineralization to 175 Metres Depth

Delta, British Columbia, June 2, 2022 Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (TSX.V: DAU, FSE: QXR2, OTCQB: DAUGF) is pleased to announce results from the first three core holes designed to drill test the depth extent of the Gourbassi West North Zone at its SMSZ Project in Western Mali. All three core holes intersected significant amounts of gold mineralization with a highlight intercept of 1.08 g/t gold over 124 metres* including 1.85 g/t gold over 41.1 metres* and 0.7 g/t gold over 30.6 metres*.

The first three holes, which were all core holes, returned wide intervals of gold mineralization and demonstrate that gold mineralization extends to at least 175 metres depth compared to the previous depth extent of 35 metres. A summary of significant intercepts are as follows:

FR-22-DD-007 - 1.35 g/t gold over 43.1 metres including 1.66 g/t gold over 13 metres

including FR-22-DD-008 - 0.53 g/t gold over 8.2 metres and 0.74 g/t gold over 21.0 metres

and FR-22-DD-009 - 0.70 g/t gold over 30.6 metres and 1.08 g/t gold over 124 metres including 1.85 g/t gold over 41.1 metres

* True widths are estimated at 60-70% of drill widths except for the intercept in hole DD-009 which is estimated at 57% of drilled length

Jared Scharf, President and CEO commented "This is a fantastic start to our 2022 drill program. We are intersecting wide zones of gold mineralization that start at or near surface suggesting real potential for the delineation of a significant gold deposit with good economics. Hole DD009 intersected roughly 160 metres of almost continuous gold mineralization. These initial results are particularly satisfying as the Gourbassi West North Zone is a recent discovery in a previously unexplored part of the property. Gourbassi West North has the potential to significantly upgrade the existing resource at SMSZ as we continue to flesh out this target."

Technical Details

The Gourbassi West North (GWN) Zone, which was discovered in July 2021, lies near the west side of the SMSZ property package (Figure 4). A total of 94 holes totalling 4,372.5 metres of drilling has been completed over the GWN Zone including 3 core holes totalling 605.5 metres, 14 RC holes totalling 1,854 metres and 78 AC holes totalling 2,066 metres (see Figure 1 for drilling plan view). These holes were designed to test the extent of the GWN Zone for 1,800 metres along strike to a depth of 175 metres. The mineralized zones are dominantly hosted by micro-conglomerate. Lesser amounts of conglomerate, limestone and shale have also been noted. Alteration consists of disseminated veinlet pyrite and local disseminated arsenopyrite is a weakly to moderately sericitized and silicified conglomerate.

The widest gold zones occur proximal to the west side of a fault zone at the western contact of a silicified volcanic breccia. Mineralization generally dips steeply to the west, but hole FR-DD-22-009 suggests that locally the mineralization may also dip to the east. Interpreted sections of the first 3 core holes are presented in Figures 2 and 3. A summary of significant intercepts is attached in Table 1 at the end of the release.

Assay results for the most of the AC and RC holes are still pending.

Currently, the drill is testing a target at Linneguekoto West (Inferred mineral resource of 66,200 ounces at 1.48 g/t gold) with a few holes already completed at Mogoyafara South (Inferred Mineral Resources of 412,800 ounces of gold at 1.08 g/t gold) and Barani East (Measured and Indicated mineral resources of 91,200 ounces of gold grading 1.90 g/t gold and Inferred mineral resources of 133,900 ounces of gold grading 1.54 g/t gold). These mineral resources estimates were presented in a news release on January 17, 2022.