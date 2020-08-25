Desert Gold Ventures : Receives Subcription Receipts of Cad$6.83 Million From Its Non-Brokered Private Placement

Delta, British Columbia, August 25, 2020 Desert Gold Ventures Inc. ( the 'Company') (TSX.V: DAU, FF: QXR2, OTC: DAUGF) is pleased to announce it has received subscription receipts of CAD$6,829,440 through the sale of 24,390,856 Units from its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the 'Financing).

Pursuant to the terms of the Financing, each Unit was priced at CAD $0.28 and consists of one common share in the equity of the Company and one-half common share purchase warrant (a 'Warrant'). Each full Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 per share for a period of three (3) years from the closing of the Financing. In connection with the Financing and subject to exchange approval, the Company will pay finders' fees of CAD$87,458 and consulting fees of CAD$322,140. Securities issued as a result of this Financing will be subject to a statutory hold period.

Certain directors and officers of the Company acquired Units under the Financing. Such participation is considered to be a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ('MI 61-101'). The transaction will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 as neither the fair market value of any securities issued to or the consideration paid by such persons will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The net proceeds of the Financing will be used primarily for exploration related activities at the Company's flagship SMSZ Project in Western Mali and for general corporate purposes. The closing of the Financing is subject to final Toronto Venture Stock Exchange approval.

On Behalf of the Board

'Jared Scharf'

____________________

Jared Scharf

Chief Executive Officer & Director

About Desert Gold

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. is a gold exploration and development company which holds 2 gold exploration permits in Western Mali (SMSZ Project and Djimbala) and its Rutare gold project in central Rwanda. For further information please visit www.SEDAR.com under the company's profile. Website: www.desertgold.ca

Contact

Jared Scharf, CEO

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements entail various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations, are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results 4770 72 Street, Delta, British Columbia | Canada | V4K 3N3 | Office +1 (604) 357 4726 | Fax +1 (604) 592 6882 may differ materially from those contained in such statements. These uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the strength of the capital markets, the price of gold; operational, funding, liquidity risks, the degree to which mineral resource estimates are reflective of actual mineral resources, the degree to which factors which would make a mineral deposit commercially viable, and the risks and hazards associated with mining operations. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed in the company's disclosure materials filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedar.com and readers are urged to read these materials. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements unless required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the united states securities act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to the account or benefit of a U.S. person absent an exemption from the registration requirements of such act.