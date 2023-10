Desert Mountain Energy Corp.(TSXV:DME) dropped from S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. is a Canada-based resource company. The Company primarily focused on exploration, development and production of helium, hydrogen and noble gases. The Company holds properties under lease for helium, oil and natural gas in the Holbrook Basin of Northern Arizona. The Holbrook Basin Helium Project comprises +1000,000 acres of key Helium prospects under lease. Located in the prolific Holbrook Basin in Northeast Arizona. Its secondary focus is developing hydrogen assets in the McCauley Helium Field. Noble gases or inert gases are six gaseous elements found in small amounts in the Earth’s atmosphere. They include helium (He), neon (Ne), argon (Ar), krypton (Kr), xenon (Xe), and radon (Rn).

Sector Commodity Chemicals