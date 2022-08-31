Desert Mountain Energy : Financial Statement for the period ended June 30, 2022

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.
The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.
DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
As at
June 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
12,012,839
$
26,614,313
Amounts receivable
31,304
18,887
Marketable securities (Note 4)
212,625
204,750
Prepaid expenses and deposits
231,624
301,407
Total Current Assets
12,488,392
27,139,357
Non-current Assets
Surety bonds
64,456
63,548
Intangible assets
10,400
11,600
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)
12,998,938
6,845,271
Property, plant and equipment (Note 6)
8,729,762
461,395
Total Assets
$
34,291,948
$
34,521,171
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
100,379
$
502,272
Due to related parties (Note 7)
-
14,580
Total Current Liabilities
100,379
516,852
Non-current Liabilities
Decommissioning liabilities
152,225
150,079
Total Liabilities
252,604
666,931
Equity
Share capital (Note 8)
56,157,150
54,335,018
Share subscriptions received in advance (Note 8)
51,000
-
Share-based payments reserve (Note 8)
11,767,199
8,463,669
Deficit
(33,936,005)
(28,944,447)
Total Equity
34,039,344
33,854,240
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
34,291,948
$
34,521,171
Nature of Operations (Note 1)
Subsequent events (Note 13)
These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 26, 2022. They are signed on the Company's Board of Directors behalf by:
/s/ "Robert Rohlfing"
/s/ "Don Mosher"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
1
DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
THREE MONTHS ENDED
NINE MONTHS ENDED
JUNE 30,
JUNE 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Expenses
Depreciation
$
51,968
$
400
$
93,785
$
1,200
Director's fees (Note 7)
9,597
9,194
28,455
28,516
Filing and transfer agent fees
33,646
17,638
113,976
86,550
Foreign exchange
37,887
(35,728)
52,342
(22,691)
Investor relations
40,000
21,000
72,000
62,000
Insurance
133,783
1,741
325,911
23,963
Marketing
198,933
166,577
630,790
232,182
Office and miscellaneous
51,921
27,645
80,350
51,825
Professional and consulting fees (Note 7)
134,331
121,498
467,039
562,464
Share-based payments (Notes 7,8)
929,135
2,390,605
3,074,862
3,905,855
Travel
37,776
20,640
82,923
157,803
Loss before other items
(1,658,977)
(2,741,210)
(5,022,433)
(5,089,667)
Other items
Change in fair value of marketable securities
(78,750)
(102,375)
7,875
(252,000)
(Note 4)
Interest income
23,000
-
23,000
-
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the
$ (1,714,727)
$(2,843,585)
$(4,991,558)
$(5,341,667)
period
Basic and diluted loss per common share
$
(0.02)
$
(0.04)
$
(0.07)
$
(0.09)
Weighted average number of common shares
Outstanding - basic and diluted
74,649,355
66,290,431
73,088,883
61,434,620
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
2
DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
Share
Share Capital
Subscriptions
Received
Shares
Amount
Reserves
in Advance
Deficit
Total Equity
Balance, September 30, 2020
49,386,905
$
23,189,768
$
2,674,717
$
8,654,400
$
(21,049,072)
$
13,469,813
Issuance of shares for cash
8,203,062
13,124,900
-
(8,654,400)
-
4,470,500
Share issuance costs
268,952
(773,662)
303,326
-
-
(470,336)
Exercise of warrants
11,051,990
18,005,219
(258,151)
-
-
17,747,068
Exercise of stock options
1,350,000
682,375
(397,825)
-
-
284,550
Share-based payments
-
-
3,905,855
-
-
3,905,855
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(5,341,667)
(5,341,667)
Balance, June 30, 2021
70,260,909
$
54,228,600
$
6,227,922
$
-
$
(26,390,739)
$
34,065,783
Balance, September 30, 2021
71,037,674
$
54,335,018
$
8,463,669
$
-
$
(28,944,447)
$
33,854,240
Exercise of warrants
3,221,563
1,479,577
(121,653)
-
-
1,357,924
Exercise of stock options
842,500
342,555
(144,955)
-
-
197,600
Share-based payments
-
-
3,570,138
-
-
3,570,138
Share subscriptions received in advance
-
-
-
51,000
-
51,000
Net loss for the period
-
-
-
-
(4,991,558)
(4,991,558)
Balance, June 30, 2022
75,101,737
$
56,157,150
$
11,767,199
$
51,000
$
(33,936,005)
$
34,039,344
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
3
