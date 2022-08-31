Log in
    DME   CA25043D1078

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP.

(DME)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:58 2022-08-31 pm EDT
2.580 CAD   -0.77%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Desert Mountain Energy : Financial Statement for the period ended June 30, 2022

08/31/2022 | 05:11pm EDT
DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 and 2021

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

As at

June 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

12,012,839

$

26,614,313

Amounts receivable

31,304

18,887

Marketable securities (Note 4)

212,625

204,750

Prepaid expenses and deposits

231,624

301,407

Total Current Assets

12,488,392

27,139,357

Non-current Assets

Surety bonds

64,456

63,548

Intangible assets

10,400

11,600

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)

12,998,938

6,845,271

Property, plant and equipment (Note 6)

8,729,762

461,395

Total Assets

$

34,291,948

$

34,521,171

Liabilities

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

100,379

$

502,272

Due to related parties (Note 7)

-

14,580

Total Current Liabilities

100,379

516,852

Non-current Liabilities

Decommissioning liabilities

152,225

150,079

Total Liabilities

252,604

666,931

Equity

Share capital (Note 8)

56,157,150

54,335,018

Share subscriptions received in advance (Note 8)

51,000

-

Share-based payments reserve (Note 8)

11,767,199

8,463,669

Deficit

(33,936,005)

(28,944,447)

Total Equity

34,039,344

33,854,240

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

34,291,948

$

34,521,171

Nature of Operations (Note 1)

Subsequent events (Note 13)

These condensed consolidated interim financial statements were authorized for issue by the Board of Directors on August 26, 2022. They are signed on the Company's Board of Directors behalf by:

/s/ "Robert Rohlfing"

/s/ "Don Mosher"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

1

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

THREE MONTHS ENDED

NINE MONTHS ENDED

JUNE 30,

JUNE 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021

Expenses

Depreciation

$

51,968

$

400

$

93,785

$

1,200

Director's fees (Note 7)

9,597

9,194

28,455

28,516

Filing and transfer agent fees

33,646

17,638

113,976

86,550

Foreign exchange

37,887

(35,728)

52,342

(22,691)

Investor relations

40,000

21,000

72,000

62,000

Insurance

133,783

1,741

325,911

23,963

Marketing

198,933

166,577

630,790

232,182

Office and miscellaneous

51,921

27,645

80,350

51,825

Professional and consulting fees (Note 7)

134,331

121,498

467,039

562,464

Share-based payments (Notes 7,8)

929,135

2,390,605

3,074,862

3,905,855

Travel

37,776

20,640

82,923

157,803

Loss before other items

(1,658,977)

(2,741,210)

(5,022,433)

(5,089,667)

Other items

Change in fair value of marketable securities

(78,750)

(102,375)

7,875

(252,000)

(Note 4)

Interest income

23,000

-

23,000

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the

$ (1,714,727)

$(2,843,585)

$(4,991,558)

$(5,341,667)

period

Basic and diluted loss per common share

$

(0.02)

$

(0.04)

$

(0.07)

$

(0.09)

Weighted average number of common shares

Outstanding - basic and diluted

74,649,355

66,290,431

73,088,883

61,434,620

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

2

DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

Share

Share Capital

Subscriptions

Received

Shares

Amount

Reserves

in Advance

Deficit

Total Equity

Balance, September 30, 2020

49,386,905

$

23,189,768

$

2,674,717

$

8,654,400

$

(21,049,072)

$

13,469,813

Issuance of shares for cash

8,203,062

13,124,900

-

(8,654,400)

-

4,470,500

Share issuance costs

268,952

(773,662)

303,326

-

-

(470,336)

Exercise of warrants

11,051,990

18,005,219

(258,151)

-

-

17,747,068

Exercise of stock options

1,350,000

682,375

(397,825)

-

-

284,550

Share-based payments

-

-

3,905,855

-

-

3,905,855

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(5,341,667)

(5,341,667)

Balance, June 30, 2021

70,260,909

$

54,228,600

$

6,227,922

$

-

$

(26,390,739)

$

34,065,783

Balance, September 30, 2021

71,037,674

$

54,335,018

$

8,463,669

$

-

$

(28,944,447)

$

33,854,240

Exercise of warrants

3,221,563

1,479,577

(121,653)

-

-

1,357,924

Exercise of stock options

842,500

342,555

(144,955)

-

-

197,600

Share-based payments

-

-

3,570,138

-

-

3,570,138

Share subscriptions received in advance

-

-

-

51,000

-

51,000

Net loss for the period

-

-

-

-

(4,991,558)

(4,991,558)

Balance, June 30, 2022

75,101,737

$

56,157,150

$

11,767,199

$

51,000

$

(33,936,005)

$

34,039,344

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 21:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -7,90 M -6,04 M -6,04 M
Net cash 2021 26,8 M 20,5 M 20,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -21,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 196 M 150 M 150 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 93,7%
Chart DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP.
Duration : Period :
Desert Mountain Energy Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Rohlfing Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Donald Aubrey Mosher President & Director
Scott C. Davis Chief Financial Officer
Soren Christiansen Independent Director
Jenaya Rohlfing Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY CORP.26.83%150
LINDE PLC-17.83%141 448
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS, INC.-15.91%56 747
NIPPON SANSO HOLDINGS CORPORATION1.07%7 923
HANGZHOU OXYGEN PLANT GROUP CO.,LTD.18.03%5 222
LINDE INDIA LIMITED37.51%3 670