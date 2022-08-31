Desert Mountain Energy : Financial Statement for the period ended June 30, 2022

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 and 2021

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that an auditor has not reviewed the financial statements.

The accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The Company's independent auditor has not performed a review of these financial statements in accordance with standards established by the by the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada for a review of interim financial statements by an entity's auditor.