Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Design Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSGN   US25056L1035

DESIGN THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(DSGN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-07 pm EST
7.960 USD   +0.76%
06:30aDesign Therapeutics to Participate in the SVB Securities Virtual Global Biopharma Conference
AQ
2022Insider Buy: Design Therapeutics
MT
2022Insider Buy: Design Therapeutics
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Design Therapeutics to Participate in the SVB Securities Virtual Global Biopharma Conference

02/08/2023 | 06:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Design Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DSGN), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for serious degenerative genetic diseases, today announced that João Siffert, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the SVB Securities Virtual Global Biopharma Conference on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available in the investor section of the company's website at www.designtx.com and will be archived for 30 days following the presentation.

About Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a new class of therapies based on its platform of GeneTAC™ gene targeted chimera small molecules. The company’s GeneTAC™ molecules are designed to either dial up or dial down the expression of a specific disease-causing gene to address the underlying cause of disease. Design is currently evaluating its lead GeneTAC™ small molecule, DT-216, in an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with Friedreich ataxia. The company is also advancing programs in Fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type-1. Discovery efforts for multiple other serious degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions are also underway, including for fragile X syndrome, spinocerebellar ataxias, Huntington disease, spinobulbar muscular atrophy, and C9orf72-amyotrophic lateral sclerosis/frontotemporal dementia. For more information, please visit designtx.com.

Contact:
Investors:
Chelcie Lister
THRUST Strategic Communications
chelcie@thrustsc.com

Media:
Amanda Sellers
Verge Scientific Communications
asellers@vergescientific.com

 


All news about DESIGN THERAPEUTICS, INC.
06:30aDesign Therapeutics to Participate in the SVB Securities Virtual Global Biopharma Confe..
AQ
2022Insider Buy: Design Therapeutics
MT
2022Insider Buy: Design Therapeutics
MT
2022SVB Securities Lowers Price Target on Design Therapeutics to $22 From $30, Maintains Ou..
MT
2022RBC Cuts Price Target on Design Therapeutics to $24 From $29, Maintains Outperform Rati..
MT
2022Top Premarket Decliners
MT
2022Wedbush Cuts Design Therapeutics' PT to $19 From $26, Pushes Back Expected Market Entry..
MT
2022North American Morning Briefing: Fears of Harder Economi..
DJ
2022Design Therapeutics Reports Positive Data from Single-Ascending Dose Trial of DT-216 fo..
GL
2022Design Therapeutics Reports Positive Data from Single-Ascending Dose Trial of DT-216 fo..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DESIGN THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -65,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 211 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,82x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 444 M 444 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart DESIGN THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Design Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DESIGN THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 7,96 $
Average target price 22,60 $
Spread / Average Target 184%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joao Siffert President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Pratik Shah Executive Chairman
Jae B. Kim Chief Medical Officer
Sean Jeffries Chief Operating Officer
Rodney W. Lappe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DESIGN THERAPEUTICS, INC.-23.00%444
MODERNA, INC.-5.21%65 718
LONZA GROUP AG22.05%44 419
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.15.11%43 805
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-5.68%27 183
SEAGEN INC.6.95%25 518