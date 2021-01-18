Log in
Designer Brands Inc.

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

(DBI)
  Report
News 
Official Publications

Designer Brands : Signing The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge

01/18/2021 | 09:36am EST
Posted on 1/18/2021 2:31:21 PM

Team, As you know, Designer Brands is committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. We are on a journey to promote greater levels of DEI in everything we do. Last year, among the demonstrations following the death of George Floyd, we pledged to do better and be better. Since then, we have held listening round tables with our associates, intensified engagement with our diversity council and employee resource groups, and have accelerated our diversity & inclusion training. But our work continues. Flags, signs, and symbols of racism and white supremacy were on full display at the recent attack on the U.S. Capitol. It is evident that there is still so much more to do, and it is our collective responsibility to do that work, even if just within our DBI community. As we celebrate Dr. King's legacy this coming Monday, honoring his vision and optimism for a dream we are yet to realize, I share that we have taken another important step on our journey. The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge I am proud to have signed The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge as part of our plan to demonstrate our commitment. CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. To date, more than 1,600 CEOs have signed the pledge. It commits us to cultivate open dialoge, expand diversity training, share best practices with other companies, and engage our board of directors in the evaluation of our progress. I realize our teams are already actioning these items and there is still a long way to go, but I felt it was critical to make these commitments publicly. We have an important role in recognizing and dismantling systems that oppress people of color. What You Can Do Sign the action yourself! Take the personal I Act On pledge to commit yourself to supporting inclusion as well. Just click here to affirm your commitment. Spend Monday in Service: Did you know that Martin Luther King Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service? While Designer Brands' offices are closed, I encourage you to use Monday as a 'day on' rather than a 'day off.' Think about ways you can spend the day purposefully by giving back and/or performing individual acts of kindness in service to others. Learn more about ideas for service at the MLK Day of Service webpage here. What's Next? This spring, we'll join other signers of the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Pledge to hold a 'day of understanding.' This day will promote discussion and internal dialogue about advancing our commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion here at Designer Brands. Watch for more information on this day of understanding, and join me in recommitting yourself to this important work in the coming year. Roger

Disclaimer

Designer Brands Inc. published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 14:35:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
