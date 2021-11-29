Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Designer Brands Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DBI   US2505651081

DESIGNER BRANDS INC.

(DBI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Thanking Our Customers for Our Philanthropy Milestone: Five Million Shoes Donated, Five Million Reasons to Smile!

11/29/2021 | 05:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Posted on 11/29/2021 10:44:41 PM

As we embark on our new holiday campaign going into the end of 2021, we want to take a moment and thank our customers, indeed our most important partners, on helping DSW achieve an amazing milestone of collecting - all via personal donations - five million pairs of shoes for our charity partner Soles4Souls (S4S)!

This is the largest single donation in S4S's 15-year history. S4S is a global nonprofit that turns shoe and clothing donations into micro-enterprise and micro-finance opportunities for budding entrepreneurs in challenging geographies, helping provide relief and sustainable jobs, and empowering people to disrupt the cycle of poverty.

What's really incredible is witnessing how our hundreds of retail stores have incentivized shoppers to support a major philanthropy campaign with meaningful impact. "Our partnership with DSW has been one of the most important in Soles4Souls history," says Buddy Teaster, CEO of Sole4Souls. "It's a perfect example of how companies can engage their customers, team members and the not-for-profit community to drive sustainable practices and create opportunity for those in need. Five million pairs of shoes is an incredible accomplishment and we look forward to many more years of working together."

We even recently involved some famous folks in the action, with fashion TV personality Brad Goreski and influencer Myka Meier donating shoes in Los Angeles as part of our campaign. These efforts will help support entrepreneurs around the world, and also make a positive impact on sustainability and eliminating environmental waste.

If you're interested in donating your own shoes and earning VIP shopping rewards in the process, just bring your items to any DSW store! Thanks again to our "team" for helping us fight global poverty. #DSWGives

Disclaimer

Designer Brands Inc. published this content on 29 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2021 22:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
05:51pTHANKING OUR CUSTOMERS FOR OUR PHILA : Five Million Shoes Donated, Five Million Reasons to..
PU
11/23Designer Brands Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date
PR
11/10Dbi advances 'the great retention'
PU
10/27Rent the Runway debuts with $1.7 billion valuation
RE
10/27Fashion firm Rent the Runway struts into Wall St with $1.7 billion valuation
RE
10/19Fashion firm Rent the Runway aims for up to $1.5 billion valuation in U.S. IPO
RE
10/05Fashion rental company Rent the Runway discloses drop in revenue in IPO filing
RE
10/05Rent the Runway's IPO filing shows drop in revenue
RE
10/04INSIDER SELL : Designer Brands
MT
10/04INSIDER BUY : Designer Brands
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 211 M - -
Net income 2022 94,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 55,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 0,68%
Capitalization 1 070 M 1 070 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 11 400
Free-Float 59,8%
Chart DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
Duration : Period :
Designer Brands Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DESIGNER BRANDS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 14,66 $
Average target price 19,00 $
Spread / Average Target 29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roger L. Rawlins Chief Executive Officer & Director
William L. Jordan President
Jared A. Poff Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jay L. Schottenstein Executive Chairman
Ervan Rodgers Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.91.63%1 101
INDITEX12.29%103 067
KERING11.96%93 434
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-23.76%64 550
ROSS STORES, INC.-10.42%39 094
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-7.35%28 961