Desktop Metal : Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K

Desktop Metal Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
November 15, 2021
●
Revenue growth of 34% from the second quarter of 2021 to $25.4 million
●
GAAP gross margin of 16%; non-GAAP gross margin of 27%
●
Closed ExOne acquisition, cementing leadership in additive manufacturing for mass production
●
Acquired Meta Additive, adding next-generation functional binder technology focused on reducing shrinkage during sintering
●
Acquired Aidro, adding AM design and high-volume production capabilities for manifolds, hydraulics, and fluid power systems
BOSTON - Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
"During the third quarter, we delivered solid financial performance underscored by sequential top-line growth of 34% and more than a 180 basis point sequential increase in our gross margins as we continue to gain scale," said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. "Our core metals business was a key driver of this success, which demonstrates the market enthusiasm for our AM 2.0 technology. With the addition of ExOne, and the Production System P-50 progressing toward initial shipments, we are extremely well-positioned as we head into our second year as a public company to deliver on our long-term commitments to shareholders."
Third Quarter 2021 and Recent Business Highlights:
●
Production System™ P-50 targeted for shipment in the fourth quarter of 2021, with final component procurement and assembly of initial builds underway
●
Tripled manufacturing capacity dedicated to the P-50 to accelerate production ramp and meet early demand
●
●
Launched a new initiative under Desktop Health to develop a dental and biofabrication parts platform with additive manufacturing at its core, including completing initial acquisitions towards this strategy
Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:
●
Revenue of $25.4 million, up 34% sequentially from the second quarter of 2021, and up 907%year-over-year from the third quarter of 2020, including strength in core metals business and contributions from recent acquisitions
●
GAAP gross margin of 16%; non-GAAP gross margin of 27%, increasing more than 180 basis points sequentially from 25% in the second quarter of 2021
●
Net loss of $66.9 million, including $15.2 million of in-process research and development assets related to acquisitions
●
Adjusted EBITDA of $(26.0) million
●
Strong liquidity position with cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of $423.9 million as of September30, 2021
Outlook for Full Year 2021:
●
Revising expectation to between $92 and $102 million of revenue for 2021, excluding the effects of acquiring ExOne, representing between 459% to 519%year-over-year growth from 2020
●
Revising expectation to between $(80) and $(90) million of adjusted EBITDA for 2021, excluding the effects of acquiring ExOne
Conference Call Information:
Desktop Metal will host a conference call on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss third quarter 2021 results. Participants may access the call at 1-844-826-3033, international callers may use 1-412-317-5185, and request to join the Desktop Metal financial results conference call. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call and the accompanying summary presentation may be accessed online at the Events & Presentations section of https://ir.desktopmetal.com. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the conference call at the same website.
About Desktop Metal:
Desktop Metal, Inc., based in Burlington, Massachusetts, is accelerating the transformation of manufacturing with an expansive portfolio of 3D printing solutions, from rapid prototyping to mass production. Founded in 2015 by leaders in advanced manufacturing, metallurgy, and robotics, the company is addressing the unmet challenges of speed, cost, and quality to make additive manufacturing an essential tool for engineers and manufacturers around the world. Desktop Metal was selected as one of the world's 30 most promising Technology Pioneers by the World Economic Forum, named to MIT Technology Review's list of 50 Smartest Companies, and the 2021 winner of Fast Company's Innovation by Design Award in materials.
For more information, visit www.desktopmetal.com.
Forward-looking Statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to risks associated with the acquisition and integration of the business and operations of ExOne and other acquired businesses, and risks associated with supply and logistics, including shortages and delays. For more information about risks and uncertainties that may impact Desktop Metal's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects generally, please refer to Desktop Metal's reports filed with the SEC, including without limitation the "Risk Factors" and/or other information included in the Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 15, 2021, and such other reports as Desktop Metal has filed or may file with the SEC from time to time. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Desktop Metal, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
Investor Relations:
Jay Gentzkow
(781) 730-2110
jaygentzkow@desktopmetal.com
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
131,676
$
483,525
Short‑term investments
292,272
111,867
Accounts receivable
22,878
6,516
Inventory
32,730
9,708
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
7,250
976
Total current assets
486,806
612,592
Restricted cash
676
612
Property and equipment, net
23,782
12,160
Capitalized software, net
179
312
Goodwill
262,343
2,252
Intangible assets, net
180,129
9,102
Other noncurrent assets
17,679
4,879
Total Assets
$
971,594
$
641,909
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
16,985
$
7,591
Customer deposits
2,876
1,480
Current portion of lease liability
2,677
868
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
20,686
7,565
Deferred revenue
5,530
3,004
Current portion of long‑term debt, net of deferred financing costs
1,030
9,991
Total current liabilities
49,784
30,499
Long-term debt, net of current portion
680
-
Warrant liability
-
93,328
Contingent consideration, net of current portion
4,528
-
Lease liability, net of current portion
7,802
2,157
Deferred tax liability
7,881
-
Other noncurrent liabilities
1,417
-
Total liabilities
72,092
125,984
Commitments and Contingences (Note 16)
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred Stock, $0.0001 par value-authorized, 50,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
-
-
Common Stock, $0.0001 par value-500,000,000 shares authorized; 261,914,672 and 226,756,733 shares issued at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, 261,567,100 and 224,626,597 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
26
23
Additional paid‑in capital
1,398,039
844,188
Accumulated deficit
(497,444)
(328,277)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,119)
(9)
Total Stockholders' Equity
899,502
515,925
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
971,594
$
641,909
DESKTOP METAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
Products
$
23,949
$
1,888
$
51,820
$
6,113
Services
1,489
639
3,908
1,988
Total revenues
25,438
2,527
55,728
8,101
Cost of sales
Products
20,450
3,732
46,427
18,145
Services
1,033
1,096
3,561
3,365
Total cost of sales
21,483
4,828
49,988
21,510
Gross profit/(loss)
3,955
(2,301)
5,740
(13,409)
Operating expenses
Research and development
19,311
9,195
45,820
31,362
Sales and marketing
13,224
2,542
29,567
9,994
General and administrative
19,833
5,415
46,821
11,004
In-process research and development assets acquired
15,181
-
25,581
-
Total operating expenses
67,549
17,152
147,789
52,360
Loss from operations
(63,594)
(19,453)
(142,049)
(65,769)
Change in fair value of warrant liability
-
-
(56,576)
-
Interest expense
(12)
(98)
(137)
(253)
Interest and other (expense) income, net
(3,796)
94
(3,166)
995
Loss before income taxes
(67,402)
(19,457)
(201,928)
(65,027)
Income tax benefit
523
-
32,761
-
Net loss
$
(66,879)
$
(19,457)
$
(169,167)
$
(65,027)
Net loss per share-basic and diluted
$
(0.26)
$
(0.12)
$
(0.67)
$
(0.41)
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted
260,555,655
159,968,300
251,467,644
158,120,826
DESKTOP METAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net loss
(66,879)
(19,457)
$
(169,167)
$
(65,027)
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of taxes:
Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale marketable securities, net
(7)
(43)
(11)
(70)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(1,216)
-
(1,099)
-
Total comprehensive loss, net of taxes of $0
(68,102)
(19,500)
$
(170,277)
$
(65,097)
DESKTOP METAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands, except share amounts)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
Accumulated
Other
Common Stock
Additional
Comprehensive
Total
Voting
Paid‑in
Accumulated
(Loss)
Stockholders'
Shares
Amount
Capital
Deficit
Income
Equity
BALANCE-July 1, 2021
259,545,731
$
26
$
1,387,779
$
(430,565)
$
104
$
957,344
Exercise of Common Stock options
1,615,484
-
1,576
-
-
1,576
Vesting of restricted Common Stock
295,599
-
-
-
-
-
Vesting of restricted stock units
259,735
-
-
-
-
-
Net share settlement related to employee tax withholdings upon vesting of restricted stock units
(40,299)
-
(309)
-
-
(309)
Issuance of Common Stock for acquisitions
-
-
-
-
-
-
Issuance of common stock for acquired in-process research and development
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net share settlement related to employee tax withholdings upon vesting of restricted stock awards
(109,150)
-
(958)
-
-
(958)
Stock‑based compensation expense
-
-
9,951
-
-
9,951
Net loss
-
-
-
(66,879)
-
(66,879)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
-
-
(1,223)
(1,223)
BALANCE-September 30, 2021
261,567,100
$
26
$
1,398,039
$
(497,444)
$
(1,119)
$
899,502
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
Accumulated
Other
Common Stock
Additional
Comprehensive
Total
Voting
Paid‑in
Accumulated
(Loss)
Stockholders'
Shares
Amount
Capital
Deficit
Income
Equity
BALANCE-January 1, 2021
224,626,597
$
23
$
844,188
$
(328,277)
$
(9)
$
515,925
Exercise of Common Stock options
4,462,218
-
5,241
-
-
5,241
Vesting of restricted Common Stock
407,629
-
-
-
-
-
Vesting of restricted stock units
303,656
-
-
-
-
-
Net settlement of shares related to employee tax withholdings upon vesting of restricted stock units
(49,471)
-
(454)
-
-
(454)
Issuance of Common Stock for acquisitions
9,049,338
1
208,988
-
-
208,989
Issuance of common stock for acquired in-process research and development
334,370
-
4,300
-
-
4,300
Net share settlement related to employee tax withholdings upon vesting of restricted stock awards
(109,150)
-
(958)
(958)
Stock‑based compensation expense
-
-
16,167
-
-
16,167
Vesting of Trine Founder shares
1,850,938
-
-
-
-
-
Exercise of warrants
20,690,975
2
320,567
-
-
320,569
Net loss
-
-
-
(169,167)
-
(169,167)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
-
-
(1,110)
(1,110)
BALANCE-September 30, 2021
261,567,100
$
26
$
1,398,039
$
(497,444)
$
(1,119)
$
899,502
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
Accumulated
Other
Legacy Convertible
Common Stock
Additional
Comprehensive
Total
Preferred Stock
Voting
Paid‑in
Accumulated
(Loss)
Stockholders'
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Capital
Deficit
Income
Equity
BALANCE-July 1, 2020
100,038,109
$
436,533
29,937,631
$
3
$
21,254
$
(339,832)
$
48
$
(318,527)
Retroactive application of recapitalization (Note 1)
(100,038,109)
(436,533)
128,792,027
13
434,672
-
-
434,685
Adjusted balance, beginning of period
-
-
158,729,658
16
455,926
(339,832)
48
116,158
Exercise of Common Stock options
-
-
184,447
-
131
-
-
131
Vesting of restricted Common Stock
-
-
1,751,364
-
2
-
-
2
Stock‑based compensation expense
-
-
-
-
1,895
-
-
1,895
Common Stock warrants issued
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
(19,457)
-
(19,457)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(43)
(43)
BALANCE-September 30, 2020
-
$
-
160,665,469
$
16
$
457,954
$
(359,289)
$
5
$
98,686
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020
Accumulated
Other
Legacy Convertible
Common Stock
Additional
Comprehensive
Total
Preferred Stock
Voting
Paid‑in
Accumulated
(Loss)
Stockholders'
Shares
Amount
Shares
Amount
Capital
Deficit
Income
Equity
BALANCE-January 1, 2020
100,038,109
$
436,533
26,813,113
$
3
$
16,722
$
(294,262)
$
75
$
(277,462)
Retroactive application of recapitalization (Note 1)
(100,038,109)
(436,533)
128,100,821
13
436,520
-
-
436,533
Adjusted balance, beginning of period
-
-
154,913,934
16
453,242
(294,262)
75
159,071
Exercise of Common Stock options
-
-
499,256
-
267
-
-
267
Vesting of restricted Common Stock
-
-
5,252,279
-
6
-
-
6
Stock‑based compensation expense
-
-
-
-
4,228
-
-
4,228
Common Stock warrants issued
-
-
-
-
211
-
-
211
Net loss
-
-
-
-
-
(65,027)
-
(65,027)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(70)
(70)
BALANCE-September 30, 2020
-
$
-
160,665,469
$
16
$
457,954
$
(359,289)
$
5
$
98,686
DESKTOP METAL, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)
(in thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(169,167)
$
(65,027)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
15,576
6,525
Stock-based compensation
16,167
4,228
Change in fair value of warrant liability
56,576
-
Change in fair value of subscription agreement liability
2,920
-
Expense related to Common Stock warrants issued
-
43
Amortization (accretion) of discount on investments
2,189
34
Amortization of debt financing cost
9
14
Provision for bad debt
316
333
Acquired in-process research and development
25,581
-
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment
19
10
Net increase in accrued interest related to marketable securities
(414)
162
Net unrealized loss on equity investment
1,880
-
Net unrealized gain on other investments
(639)
-
Deferred tax benefit
(32,761)
-
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
(166)
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(8,476)
2,881
Inventory
(11,067)
(1,958)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(3,096)
1,082
Other assets
(118)
-
Accounts payable
4,243
(5,800)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(9,294)
430
Customer deposits
(1,298)
(547)
Deferred revenue
1,295
(1,094)
Change in right of use assets and lease liabilities, net
(340)
(243)
Other liabilities
6
-
Net cash used in operating activities
(110,059)
(58,927)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(4,145)
(1,039)
Purchase of other investments
(3,620)
-
Purchase of equity investment
(20,000)
-
Purchase of marketable securities
(330,873)
(62,810)
Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities
163,882
94,116
Cash paid to acquire in-process research and development
(21,220)
-
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(191,146)
-
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(407,122)
30,267
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
5,241
255
Proceeds from the exercise of stock warrants
170,665
-
Payment of taxes related to net share settlement upon vesting of restricted stock units
(454)
-
Proceeds from PPP loan
-
5,379
Repayment of PPP loan
-
(5,379)
Repayment of term loan
(10,000)
-
Deferred financing costs paid
-
(400)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
165,452
(145)
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(351,729)
(28,805)
Effect of exchange rate changes
(56)
-
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
483,525
66,161
Restricted cash at beginning of period
612
612
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
131,676
37,356
Restricted cash at end of period
676
612
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
132,352
$
37,968
Supplemental cash flow information:
Interest paid
$
137
$
253
Taxes paid
$
150
$
-
Non-cash investing and financing activities:
Net unrealized loss on investments
$
11
$
-
Exercise of private placement warrants
$
149,904
$
-
Common Stock issued for acquisitions
$
208,989
$
-
Common Stock issued for acquisition of in-process research and development
$
4,300
$
-
Cash held back in acquisitions
$
50
$
-
Additions to right of use assets and lease liabilities
$
891
$
-
Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable
$
77
$
-
Purchase of property and equipment included in accrued expense
$
33
$
79
Contingent consideration in connection with acquisitions
$
6,083
$
-
Taxes related to net share settlement upon vesting of restricted stock awards in accrued expense
$
958
$
-
Forgiveness of PPP Loan
$
3,376
$
-
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.
●
We define Non-GAAP gross margin as GAAP gross margin excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related and other transactional charges included in general and administrative expenses and change in fair value of warrant liability
●
We define Non-GAAP operating loss as GAAP operating loss excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related and other transactional charges included in general and administrative expenses and change in fair value of warrant liability
●
We define Non-GAAP net loss as GAAP net loss excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related and other transactional charges included in general and administrative expenses and change in fair value of warrant liability
●
We define EBITDA as GAAP net income (loss) excluding interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense
●
We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA excluding stock based compensation, warrant expenses and transaction costs associated with acquisitions
In addition to Desktop Metal's results determined in accordance with GAAP, Desktop Metal's management uses this non-GAAP financial information to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that this non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors in assessing Desktop Metal's operating performance.
We believe that the use of Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends because it eliminates the effect of financing, capital expenditures, and non-cash expenses such as stock-based compensation and warrants, and provides investors with a means to compare Desktop Metal's financial measures with those of comparable companies, which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, investors should be aware that when evaluating Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, we may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. In addition, our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our computation of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies because not all companies calculate these measures in the same fashion.
Because of these limitations, Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using Non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating loss, non-GAAP net loss, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA on a supplemental basis. Management uses, and investors should consider, our non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with our GAAP results.
Set forth below is a reconciliation of each Non-GAAP financial measure used in this press release to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
DESKTOP METAL, INC.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION TABLE
(in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP gross margin
$
3,955
$
(2,301)
$
5,740
$
(13,409)
Stock-based compensation included in cost of sales
341
68
587
220
Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in cost of sales
2,515
-
5,841
-
Non-GAAP gross margin
$
6,811
$
(2,233)
$
12,168
$
(13,189)
GAAP operating loss
$
(63,594)
$
(19,453)
$
(142,049)
$
(65,769)
Stock-based compensation
9,951
1,894
16,167
4,227
Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in cost of sales
2,515
-
5,841
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in operating expenses
2,089
160
5,330
484
Acquisition-related and other transactional charges included in general and administrative expenses
5,675
-
13,786
-
In-process research and development assets acquired
15,181
-
25,581
-
Non-GAAP operating loss
$
(28,183)
$
(17,399)
$
(75,344)
$
(61,058)
GAAP net loss
$
(66,879)
$
(19,457)
$
(169,167)
$
(65,027)
Stock-based compensation
9,951
1,894
16,167
4,227
Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in cost of sales
2,515
-
5,841
-
Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in operating expenses
2,089
160
5,330
484
Acquisition-related and other transactional charges included in general and administrative expenses
5,675
-
13,786
-
In-process research and development assets acquired
15,181
-
25,581
-
Change in fair value of investments
4,204
-
4,186
-
Change in fair value of warrant liability
-
-
56,576
-
Non-GAAP net loss
$
(27,264)
$
(17,403)
$
(41,700)
$
(60,316)
DESKTOP METAL, INC.
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION TABLE
(in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
(Dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net loss attributable to common stockholders
$
(66,879)
$
(19,457)
$
(169,167)
$
(65,027)
Interest (income) expense, net
(104)
12
(286)
(651)
Income tax benefit
(523)
-
(32,761)
-
Depreciation and amortization
6,488
2,050
15,576
6,525
In-process research and development assets acquired
