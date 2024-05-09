First Quarter 2024
Financial Results
May 9, 2024
©2023 Desktop Metal, Inc. - Page 1
Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) | Q1 2024 Financial Results
Conference Call
Speakers
- Ric Fulop, Founder & CEO
- Jason Cole, CFO
- Michael Jordan, VP Finance & Treasury
Webcast
- Domestic callers: 1-877-407-4018
- International callers: 1-201-689-8471
- Audio webcast archive available at https://ir.desktopmetal.com
Contacts
- Website: https://ir.desktopmetal.com
- Email: investors@desktopmetal.com
- Tel: (857) 504-1084
- Investor Communications:
- Michael Callahan
- 803-5156Michael.Callahan@icrinc.com
©2023 Desktop Metal, Inc. - Page 2
Disclaimers
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Desktop Metal, lnc.'s third quarter 2023 financial results press release and schedules, financial results presentation, conference call webcast and related communications contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27 A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21 E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in these communications, including statements regarding Desktop Metal's future results of operations and financial position, financial targets, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this communication are only predictions. Desktop Metal has based these forward-looking statements on current information and management's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: risks associated with the integration of the business and operations of acquired businesses; Desktop Metals' ability to realize the benefits from cost saving measures; and supply and logistics disruptions, including shortages and delays. For additional information about other risks and uncertainties of Desktop Metal's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects generally, please refer to Desktop Metal's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including without limitation the "Risk Factors" and/or other information included in the Form 10-K filed and Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, and such other reports as Desktop Metal has filed or may file with the SEC from time to time. Although we believe that expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Moreover, we operate in an evolving environment. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties. As a result of these factors, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in these communications will prove to be accurate. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. In addition to Desktop Metal's results determined in accordance with GAAP, Desktop Metal's management uses this non-GAAP financial information to evaluate the Company's ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We believe that this non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors in assessing Desktop Metal's operating performance; however, investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP measures as an analytical tool. Our computation of these measures, especially Adjusted EBITDA, may be different from computations used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparative purposes. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA on a supplemental basis. Investors should review the reconciliation of net loss to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. Desktop Metal has not provided a reconciliation of its Adjusted EBITDA outlook to net income because estimates of all of the reconciling items cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts.
©2023 Desktop Metal, Inc. - Page 3
Executive Summary | First Quarter 2024
Total Revenue
Gross Margin (non-GAAP)
Adj. EBITDA
$40.6M
30.5%
$(13.6)M
Declined 1.7% y/y
Expanded 1200+ bps y/y
Up $10.8M y/y
Sustained progress in cost-cutting
Improved 44% y/y
initiatives across quarters
Business Highlights
▪
▪
▪
▪
Continued our focus to prioritize for cashflow and EBITDA. Increased focus on higher margin high value solutions where we are the global share leader like direct printing of materials not producible in other approaches and the printed castings where we dominate
We have the worlds leading share and largest installed base in binder jet and restorative dental and these systems are now in many growing production applications
Continue to de-emphasize lower margin products such as low-cost chairside printers where there is heavy low margin competition from Asia and exploring options for industrial polymer
Opening up our high margin best in class healthcare resins to more platforms
©2023 Desktop Metal, Inc. - Page 4
Printed Castings:
An enabling technology for gigacastings workflows
Binder Jet giga cast tooling
Conventional giga cast tooling
Vehicle
Crash
engineering
testing
PPAP
and
and design
validation
Volume ramp
Iteration
Design
Early
intent
ramp
• Change iteration in under <24h
• Change iteration 30 week lead time
•
Greatest shape complexity via printed cores
•
2.5D but can be hybridized with binder jet cores for 3D complexity
•
Very low cost per tool
•
Amortized over larger volume once design stops changing
- First few thousand cars through crash testing
- Series production of core inserts for die cast molds
©2023 Desktop Metal, Inc. - Page 5
Roadmap:
Evolve gigacastings to larger parts and increase complexity
High complexity assembly consolidated core
©2023 Desktop Metal, Inc. - Page 6
Direct Metal and Ceramics:
Tungsten, Copper, Carbides, Aluminum and Titanium solutions via binder Jet and over 30 materials qualified
- Developing reactive materials with 4 major automotive customers, one medical implant manufacturer and one commercial lighting manufacturer
- Leading powder metallurgy solution to shape complex parts
▪
▪
Full solutions from R&D <1L to high volume mass production with 160L
State of the art experience in mass production densification via sintering or advanced solutions like reaction bonding, nitride bonding, CVI and Hybrid SPS/Fast
©2023 Desktop Metal, Inc. - Page 7
Q1 Figur Deployments and Customer Traction
Fast, cost effective class A surfaces with excellent tolerances
Saltworks 3D Solutions - custom automotive
Product de sign
ne w mate rial - 301 stainle ss
Q1 2024 - Continue d de ployme nts to se rvice bure aus
(space applications)
Hyundai automotive
Archite cture
Comple x ge ome trie s
G15 will be on display at IMTS 2024
©2023 Desktop Metal, Inc. - Page 8
Strong execution in healthcare:
Welcoming Asiga to family of qualified partners that can print Flexcera ScanUp.org subscriptions continue to grow
Leading position with over 1M permanent restorations
Materials now available on:
70% more resistant to deformation
2X more resistant to moisture
3X more resistant to fracture
©2023 Desktop Metal, Inc. - Page 9
Financial Summary
First Quarter 2024
©2023 Desktop Metal, Inc. - Page 10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Desktop Metal Inc. published this content on 09 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2024 14:05:06 UTC.