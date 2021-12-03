Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Desktop Metal : Investor Presentation

12/03/2021 | 05:32pm EST
  1. Source: Wohlers Report 2020 (2000 actuals - 2029 forecast); 2030 figure based on management calculations.
  2. Based on published speeds of binder jetting and laser powder bed fusion systems comparable to the Production System™ available as of August 25, 2020 and using comparable materials and processing parameters.

State-of-the-art

Vertical integration

AM 2.0 processes

into consumables

Killer apps with IP & difficult-

to-manufacture materials

  1. Source: Wohlers Report 2020 (2000 actuals - 2029 forecast); 2030 figure based on management calculations.
  2. Source: "3D printing: hype or game changer?" Ernst & Young Global Report 2019.
  3. Compound annual growth rate.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Desktop Metal Inc. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 22:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 106 M - -
Net income 2021 -180 M - -
Net cash 2021 218 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -8,64x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 858 M 1 858 M -
EV / Sales 2021 15,5x
EV / Sales 2022 6,32x
Nbr of Employees 202
Free-Float 82,0%
Technical analysis trends DESKTOP METAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5,98 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 83,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ric Fulop Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steve Billow President
James Haley Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jonah Myerberg Chief Technology Officer
Bilal Zuberi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DESKTOP METAL, INC.-65.58%1 858
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.14.13%52 434
AMPHENOL CORPORATION22.34%48 715
LUXSHARE PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-31.17%42 700
HEXAGON AB23.42%39 439
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.10.19%38 526