The leading travel tech company in Latin America and the artist join forces in a new campaign with the aim of promoting the traveling spirit of Latin Americans

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP) (“Despegar” or the “Company”), Latin America’s leading travel technology company, today announced an exciting partnership with Shakira as part of its new campaign: Dream, Choose, Travel. A collaboration that marks a milestone in the world of travel and entertainment, merging two powerhouses with a common goal: to inspire and connect people through memorable experiences.

“Travel and music have the power to connect people, inspire them and create unforgettable moments. I’m happy to celebrate the launch of this campaign with Despegar,” says Shakira.

By joining forces, Despegar and Shakira celebrate their roots, exemplifying the entrepreneurial spirit and determination that characterizes Latin America, proving that dreams can come true. Just as Despegar has revolutionized the way millions of people decide on and enjoy their travel, Shakira has challenged the boundaries of art and music, establishing herself as one of the most influential and beloved artists of all time.

“We are proud to welcome Shakira to Despegar. Her Latin American roots, her enormous artistic influence and her admirable innovative and global vision make her the perfect ambassador for our brand. Together, we look forward to inspiring more people to travel and live unforgettable experiences,” says Marcelo Grether, Chief Commercial Officer of Grupo Despegar.

This new campaign will have its premiere soon and is the hallmark of a partnership that promises to mobilize the entire travel world, reaffirming Despegar's commitment to inspire, connect and enrich people's lives.

