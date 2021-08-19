Log in
    DESP   VGG273581030

DESPEGAR.COM, CORP.

(DESP)
Despegar com : 2Q 2021 Despegar.com Earnings Presentation

08/19/2021 | 06:24am EDT
2Q21 Earnings Conference Call

Aug 19, 2021

1 1

DISCLAIMER

This presentation

includes forward - looking statements . We have based these forward - looking statements

largely on our current

beliefs,

expectations

and projections

about future events and

financial

trends affecting our business and our market . Some of the factors,

risks and uncertainties

that might

materially affect the forward - looking statements

contained

herein and may make an

investment

in our

securities

speculative

or risky include,

but

are not limited

to, the following : the

ongoing

COVID- 19 pandemic

is disrupting

the

global economy and

the travel

industry, and

consequently adversely

affecting our business, results of operations

and cash flows, and it is difficult

to predict the full extent of the impact

that the pandemic will have on our Company ; we are

subject to the risks generally associated with doing business in Latin America

and risks associated with our business concentration

within

this

region ; general declines or disruptions

in the travel

industry

may adversely

affect

our business

and

results of operations ; our

business

and

results

of operations

may

be adversely affected

by macroeconomic

conditions ; we

are exposed to

fluctuations

in currency

exchange rates ; if we are unable to maintain or increase consumer

traffic

to our sites and our conversion rates, our business and results of operations may be harmed ; our

business could be negatively

affected

by changes in search engine algorithms

and dynamics

or other

traffic - generating

arrangements ; we operate in a highly competitive

and evolving market, and

pressure

from existing

and new companies,

as well as consolidation

within

the

industry, may adversely

affect our business and results

of operations ; if we are unable to maintain

existing, and

establish

new, arrangements

with travel

suppliers, our business may be adversely affected ; we rely on the value of our brands, and any failure to maintain or enhance consumer awareness of our

brands could adversely affect

our business and results of operations ; we rely on information

technology, including third - party technology, to operate our business and maintain our competitiveness,

and any failure to adapt to technological

developments or industry trends, including third - party technology,

could adversely affect our business ; we are subject

to payments - related fraud risk; any

system interruption,

security

breaches or lack of sufficient

redundancy in our information

systems may harm our business ; our ability to attract,

train

and retain executives and other qualified

employees,

particularly

highly - skilled IT professionals,

is critical

to our business and future

growth ; our business depends on the availability

of credit

cards and financing

options

for consumers ;

internet

regulation

in the countries

where we operate is scarce, and several legal issues related to the internet

are uncertain ; acquisitions

could present

risks and disrupt

our ongoing

business ; we

may not be able to consummate

acquisitions

or other

strategic

opportunities in the future ; we are a foreign

private

issuer under U.S. securities

regulations

and, as a result, we will not be subject to

U.S. proxy

rules and will be subject

to Exchange Act

reporting

obligations

that,

to some extent, are more lenient

and less frequent than

those

of a U.S. issuer; and the

strategic

interests of our

significant

shareholders

may, from

time to time, differ

from

and conflict with

our interests and the interests

of our other shareholders .

Weoperate in a competitive and rapidly changing environment . New risks and uncertainties

emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict

all risks and uncertainties

that could have

an impact

on the forward - looking statements

contained in this

presentation . In particular,

the COVID- 19 pandemic, and governments'

extraordinary

measures to limit the

spread of the virus, are

disrupting

the global economy

and the travel industry,

and consequently adversely affecting

our business, results of operation and cash flows

and, as conditions

are recent,

uncertain

and changing

rapidly, it is difficult

to predict

the full extent of the impact

that

the pandemic

will have . The words "believe,"

"may,"

"should," "aim,"

"estimate,"

"continue,"

"anticipate," "intend," "will,"

"expect" and

similar words are intended to

identify

forward - looking statements . Forward - looking statements

include

information

concerning

our

possible

or assumed future

results

of operations, business

strategies,

capital expenditures,

financing

plans, competitive position, industry

environment,

potential

growth

opportunities,

the effects

of future

regulation

and the effects

of competition . Forward -

looking statements

speak only

as of the

date they

are made, and we undertake

no obligation to update

publicly

or to revise any forward - looking

statements

after the

date of this

presentation

because of new information,

future

events or other

factors,

except as required by law. In light of the risks and uncertainties

described above, the future

events

and circumstances

discussed in this

presentation

might not occur or come into existence

and forward - looking

statements

are thus not

guarantees

of future performance . Considering

these limitations, you should not make any

investment

decision in reliance on forward - looking statements contained in this presentation . This presentation

includes industry, market

and competitive

position

data and forecasts

that we have

derived from independent consultant

reports, publicly

available information, industry publications,

official

government

information,

other

third - party sources and our internal data and estimates .

Independent consultant reports, industry publications

and other published sources generally indicate that

the information

contained therein

was obtained

from

sources believed to be reliable . The

inclusion

of

market

estimations

in this presentation

is based upon

information

obtained

from third - party sources and our understanding

of

industry

conditions . Although we believe that this

information

is reliable, the information

has not been independently

verified

by us. Trademarks and service marks appearing in this

presentation

are the

property

of their

respective

holders . This

presentation

includes preliminary financial information

which is subject to year- end audit and adjustment .

2

Delivered2Q21 Resultson -2020Best Initiatives:Quarter in Termsenlargingof GrossfootprintBookingskeysincemarkthetsOnsetand of

theoptimizingPandemicbusinessBenefittoednavigateby Geographicthe newDiversificationnormal

Capturing

Demand in Sweet

Spots

Flexible Toolkit

Supports

Top Line

Performance

2Q21 Results

  • Sustained Gross Bookings recovery in Mexico while Colombia slightly exceeded pre - pandemic levels
  • Total Gross Bookings and Transactions up 32% and 8% QoQ, respectively
  • Excluding Brazil and Argentina, Gross Bookings +64% and Transactions +44%, sequentially
  • ASPs up 22% QoQ driven by increases across all geographies
  • International transactions +120% QoQ excluding Argentina and Chile which faced higher restrictions
  • Exceptionally high take rate of 12.9%, and, 14.4% when excluding extraordinary cancellations
  • Non- air revenue up to 67% of total revenues from 58% in 2Q19
  • Transactions 46% below 2Q19 while S&M Expenses were 62% below 2Q19 levels

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (e xcluding Extraordinary Charge s), improve s to a loss of $10 .5 M, from a loss of $14.1 million in 1Q21

  • Close d the quarter with $316.0 million in cash and e quivalents
  • Be st Day achie ved profitability in 2Q21 whe n e xcluding e xtraordinary charges

3

Diversification Allowed to Capture Growth in Mexico and Colombia

SUSTAINED RECOVERY

GBs REACHED 2019

LEVELS

EASE OF

STRICT RESTRICTIONS

RESTRICTIONS & MoM

OTHER

IN PLACE

GROWTH

    • Repres ented 35% of Trans actions vs 28% in 1Q21
    • GBs up 49% vs 2Q19
    • ASPs +14% vs 2Q19
    • International travel Trans actions +152% QoQ
    • Succes s ful Hots ale Campaign mid May
    • 21% fully vaccinated, 40% one dos e (US 50% fully vaccinated & 58% with one dos e) *
  • * Source: The New York Times Covid- 19Tracker
  • Share of Transactions 22% vs 14% in 1Q21
  • GBs +2% above 2Q19 pre- pandemic levels
  • Recovery driven by domestic and international demand
  • Sequentially GB +99%
  • Internationaltravel Transactions +151% QoQ
  • Strong Cyber Weekin late May
  • 26% fully vaccinated, 39% one dose *

Accounted for 25% of Trans actions vs 38% in 1Q21

  • Res trictions tightened in April, gradually eas ing s tarting May
  • GBs improved MoM s ince April, but 2Q21 was 64% below 2Q19 levels .
  • ASPs +13% QoQ, but - 50% vs 2Q19

● International travel re mained

  • s table

  • 22% fully vaccinated, 53% one dos e *
  • Strict restrictions in Chile
  • GBs - 29% QoQ & - 70% vs 2Q19
  • 63% fully vaccinated, 75% one dose
  • Borders practically closed
  • GBs - 9% QoQ & - 84% vs 2Q19
  • Slight increase in GBsMoM
  • 19% fully vaccinated, 58% one dose *

4

Most of Latin America, Subject to Severe Government Travel

Conditions In Place To Weather This Health Crisis

Restrictions vis - a- vis Northern Hemisphere Markets

JAN

FEB

MAR

APR

MAY

JUN

JUL

Mobility and

Some restrictions in public places in DF & reduction in non

- essential

activities in Quintana Ro

restrictions eased

Travel Is Permitted And Borders Are Open

Flights from certain countries are banned

Lockdown and

Easing of restrictions

increase in

in Sao Paulo & Rio

restrictions

Borders closed to

Borders closed to non - residents

Strict Lockdown

non - residents and

limited to nationals

Borders strictly closed

Main cities in strict

Only residents w/ 2nd

Santiago in full

lockdown

dose can move freely

lockdown

within the country

Increased

Easing of restrictions

restrictions and

in most jurisdictions

lockdown in main

Suspension of entry

New protocols

cities

Social Unrest Episodes

Only 19 states

Some states ended

Further easing of

Only few states

of certain travellers

from US citizens

with relevant

international travel

travel restrictions

remain with travel

from the Schengen

returning from

restrictions

protocols & other

restrictions

5

area, the UK, the

China

are lifting domestic

Republic of Ireland

restrictions

and Brazil

Never closed air frontiers. Land borders with Canada and Mexico stood dosed to non

- essential travellers since March

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Despegar.com Corp. published this content on 19 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 318 M - -
Net income 2021 -94,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 170 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -9,48x
Yield 2021 0,96%
Capitalization 713 M 713 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 3 577
Free-Float 85,0%
