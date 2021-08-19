Despegar com : 2Q 2021 Despegar.com Earnings Presentation

|
This presentation
|
includes forward - looking statements . We have based these forward - looking statements
|
largely on our current
|
beliefs,
|
expectations
|
|
and projections
|
about future events and
|
financial
|
trends affecting our business and our market . Some of the factors,
|
risks and uncertainties
|
that might
|
materially affect the forward - looking statements
|
contained
|
|
herein and may make an
|
investment
|
|
in our
|
securities
|
speculative
|
or risky include,
|
but
|
are not limited
|
to, the following : the
|
ongoing
|
COVID- 19 pandemic
|
is disrupting
|
the
|
global economy and
|
the travel
|
industry, and
|
consequently adversely
|
affecting our business, results of operations
|
and cash flows, and it is difficult
|
to predict the full extent of the impact
|
that the pandemic will have on our Company ; we are
|
subject to the risks generally associated with doing business in Latin America
|
and risks associated with our business concentration
|
within
|
this
|
region ; general declines or disruptions
|
in the travel
|
industry
|
may adversely
|
affect
|
our business
|
and
|
results of operations ; our
|
business
|
and
|
results
|
of operations
|
may
|
be adversely affected
|
by macroeconomic
|
conditions ; we
|
are exposed to
|
fluctuations
|
in currency
|
exchange rates ; if we are unable to maintain or increase consumer
|
|
traffic
|
to our sites and our conversion rates, our business and results of operations may be harmed ; our
|
business could be negatively
|
affected
|
by changes in search engine algorithms
|
and dynamics
|
or other
|
traffic - generating
|
arrangements ; we operate in a highly competitive
|
and evolving market, and
|
pressure
|
from existing
|
and new companies,
|
as well as consolidation
|
within
|
the
|
industry, may adversely
|
affect our business and results
|
of operations ; if we are unable to maintain
|
existing, and
|
establish
|
new, arrangements
|
with travel
|
suppliers, our business may be adversely affected ; we rely on the value of our brands, and any failure to maintain or enhance consumer awareness of our
|
brands could adversely affect
|
|
our business and results of operations ; we rely on information
|
technology, including third - party technology, to operate our business and maintain our competitiveness,
|
and any failure to adapt to technological
|
developments or industry trends, including third - party technology,
|
could adversely affect our business ; we are subject
|
to payments - related fraud risk; any
|
system interruption,
|
security
|
|
breaches or lack of sufficient
|
redundancy in our information
|
|
systems may harm our business ; our ability to attract,
|
train
|
|
and retain executives and other qualified
|
employees,
|
particularly
|
highly - skilled IT professionals,
|
is critical
|
to our business and future
|
|
growth ; our business depends on the availability
|
of credit
|
cards and financing
|
options
|
for consumers ;
|
internet
|
regulation
|
|
in the countries
|
where we operate is scarce, and several legal issues related to the internet
|
are uncertain ; acquisitions
|
could present
|
risks and disrupt
|
our ongoing
|
business ; we
|
may not be able to consummate
|
acquisitions
|
or other
|
strategic
|
opportunities in the future ; we are a foreign
|
private
|
issuer under U.S. securities
|
regulations
|
and, as a result, we will not be subject to
|
U.S. proxy
|
rules and will be subject
|
to Exchange Act
|
reporting
|
obligations
|
that,
|
to some extent, are more lenient
|
and less frequent than
|
those
|
of a U.S. issuer; and the
|
strategic
|
interests of our
|
significant
|
shareholders
|
may, from
|
time to time, differ
|
from
|
and conflict with
|
our interests and the interests
|
of our other shareholders .
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weoperate in a competitive and rapidly changing environment . New risks and uncertainties
|
emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict
|
all risks and uncertainties
|
that could have
|
an impact
|
on the forward - looking statements
|
contained in this
|
presentation . In particular,
|
the COVID- 19 pandemic, and governments'
|
extraordinary
|
measures to limit the
|
spread of the virus, are
|
disrupting
|
the global economy
|
and the travel industry,
|
and consequently adversely affecting
|
our business, results of operation and cash flows
|
and, as conditions
|
are recent,
|
uncertain
|
and changing
|
rapidly, it is difficult
|
|
to predict
|
|
the full extent of the impact
|
that
|
the pandemic
|
will have . The words "believe,"
|
"may,"
|
"should," "aim,"
|
"estimate,"
|
"continue,"
|
"anticipate," "intend," "will,"
|
"expect" and
|
similar words are intended to
|
identify
|
forward - looking statements . Forward - looking statements
|
include
|
information
|
concerning
|
our
|
possible
|
or assumed future
|
results
|
of operations, business
|
strategies,
|
capital expenditures,
|
financing
|
plans, competitive position, industry
|
environment,
|
|
potential
|
growth
|
opportunities,
|
the effects
|
of future
|
regulation
|
and the effects
|
of competition . Forward -
|
looking statements
|
|
speak only
|
as of the
|
date they
|
are made, and we undertake
|
no obligation to update
|
publicly
|
or to revise any forward - looking
|
statements
|
after the
|
date of this
|
presentation
|
because of new information,
|
future
|
events or other
|
factors,
|
except as required by law. In light of the risks and uncertainties
|
described above, the future
|
events
|
and circumstances
|
discussed in this
|
presentation
|
might not occur or come into existence
|
and forward - looking
|
statements
|
are thus not
|
guarantees
|
of future performance . Considering
|
these limitations, you should not make any
|
investment
|
|
decision in reliance on forward - looking statements contained in this presentation . This presentation
|
includes industry, market
|
and competitive
|
position
|
data and forecasts
|
that we have
|
derived from independent consultant
|
reports, publicly
|
available information, industry publications,
|
official
|
government
|
information,
|
other
|
third - party sources and our internal data and estimates .
|
Independent consultant reports, industry publications
|
and other published sources generally indicate that
|
the information
|
contained therein
|
was obtained
|
from
|
sources believed to be reliable . The
|
inclusion
|
of
|
market
|
estimations
|
in this presentation
|
is based upon
|
information
|
obtained
|
from third - party sources and our understanding
|
of
|
industry
|
conditions . Although we believe that this
|
information
|
|
is reliable, the information
|
has not been independently
|
verified
|
by us. Trademarks and service marks appearing in this
|
presentation
|
are the
|
property
|
of their
|
|
respective
|
holders . This
|
presentation
|
includes preliminary financial information
|
which is subject to year- end audit and adjustment .
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
