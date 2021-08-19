Despegar com : 2Q 2021 Despegar.com Earnings Presentation

DISCLAIMER

This presentation includes forward - looking statements . We have based these forward - looking statements largely on our current beliefs, expectations and projections about future events and

financial trends affecting our business and our market . Some of the factors, risks and uncertainties that might materially affect the forward - looking statements contained herein and may make an

investment in our securities speculative or risky include, but are not limited to, the following : the ongoing COVID- 19 pandemic is disrupting the global economy and the travel industry, and

consequently adversely affecting our business, results of operations and cash flows, and it is difficult to predict the full extent of the impact that the pandemic will have on our Company ; we are

subject to the risks generally associated with doing business in Latin America and risks associated with our business concentration within this region ; general declines or disruptions in the travel

industry may adversely affect our business and results of operations ; our business and results of operations may be adversely affected by macroeconomic conditions ; we are exposed to

fluctuations in currency exchange rates ; if we are unable to maintain or increase consumer traffic to our sites and our conversion rates, our business and results of operations may be harmed ; our

business could be negatively affected by changes in search engine algorithms and dynamics or other traffic - generating arrangements ; we operate in a highly competitive and evolving market, and

pressure from existing and new companies, as well as consolidation within the industry, may adversely affect our business and results of operations ; if we are unable to maintain existing, and

establish new, arrangements with travel suppliers, our business may be adversely affected ; we rely on the value of our brands, and any failure to maintain or enhance consumer awareness of our

brands could adversely affect our business and results of operations ; we rely on information technology, including third - party technology, to operate our business and maintain our competitiveness,

and any failure to adapt to technological developments or industry trends, including third - party technology, could adversely affect our business ; we are subject to payments - related fraud risk; any

system interruption, security breaches or lack of sufficient redundancy in our information systems may harm our business ; our ability to attract, train and retain executives and other qualified

employees, particularly highly - skilled IT professionals, is critical to our business and future growth ; our business depends on the availability of credit cards and financing options for consumers ;

internet regulation in the countries where we operate is scarce, and several legal issues related to the internet are uncertain ; acquisitions could present risks and disrupt our ongoing business ; we

may not be able to consummate acquisitions or other strategic opportunities in the future ; we are a foreign private issuer under U.S. securities regulations and, as a result, we will not be subject to

U.S. proxy rules and will be subject to Exchange Act reporting obligations that, to some extent, are more lenient and less frequent than those of a U.S. issuer; and the strategic interests of our

significant shareholders may, from time to time, differ from and conflict with our interests and the interests of our other shareholders .

Weoperate in a competitive and rapidly changing environment . New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have

an impact on the forward - looking statements contained in this presentation . In particular, the COVID- 19 pandemic, and governments' extraordinary measures to limit the spread of the virus, are

disrupting the global economy and the travel industry, and consequently adversely affecting our business, results of operation and cash flows and, as conditions are recent, uncertain and changing

rapidly, it is difficult to predict the full extent of the impact that the pandemic will have . The words "believe," "may," "should," "aim," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "expect" and

similar words are intended to identify forward - looking statements . Forward - looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, business

strategies, capital expenditures, financing plans, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of future regulation and the effects of competition . Forward -

looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward - looking statements after the date of this presentation

because of new information, future events or other factors, except as required by law. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, the future events and circumstances discussed in this

presentation might not occur or come into existence and forward - looking statements are thus not guarantees of future performance . Considering these limitations, you should not make any

investment decision in reliance on forward - looking statements contained in this presentation . This presentation includes industry, market and competitive position data and forecasts that we have

derived from independent consultant reports, publicly available information, industry publications, official government information, other third - party sources and our internal data and estimates .

Independent consultant reports, industry publications and other published sources generally indicate that the information contained therein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable . The

inclusion of market estimations in this presentation is based upon information obtained from third - party sources and our understanding of industry conditions . Although we believe that this

information is reliable, the information has not been independently verified by us. Trademarks and service marks appearing in this presentation are the property of their respective holders . This