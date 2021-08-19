Despegar com : 2Q 2021 Despegar.com Earnings Release

Despegar.com Announces 2Q21 Financial Results As Reported Gross Bookings increased 32% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) due to strong growth in Mexico and Colombia ASPs up 22% QoQ driven by increases across all geographies Revenue Margins of 12.9% and, 14.4% excluding extraordinary cancellations British Virgin Islands. August 19, 2021 - Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP), ("Despegar" or the "Company") the leading online travel company in Latin America, today announced unaudited results for the three-months ended June 30, 2021 (second quarter 2021 or 2Q21). Financial results are expressed in U.S. dollars and are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). Second Quarter 2021 Key Financial and Operating Highlights (For definitions, see page 12) As Reported Gross Bookings increased 32% QoQ to $488.9 million, and 64% QoQ when excluding Brazil and Argentina, driven by higher travel demand in Mexico and Colombia. Year-over-year (YoY), Gross Bookings rose 899%, and decreased 56% compared with 2Q19, a pre-pandemic period 1 .

As Reported Transactions increased 8% sequentially (QoQ), and grew 44% in the period when excluding Brazil and Argentina. Total Transactions increased 543% YoY, and declined 46% when compared to 2Q19.

As Reported Room nights decreased 6% QoQ, increased 570% YoY and decreased 59% compared to 2Q19.

Mobile accounted for 45% of Transactions in 2Q21, up 4 percentage points compared to 2Q19.

As Reported Revenues of $63.1 million, up 22% QoQ, but 45% below 2Q19 levels. This compares to negative revenues of $9.7 million in 2Q20 due largely to COVID-19 related cancellations. Excluding Extraordinary Cancellations in both quarters of 2021, revenues would have increased 26% QoQ and 1597% YoY to $70.5 million.

As Reported Selling and Marketing (S&M) expenses increased 25% QoQ, and 180% YoY, below growth in Gross Bookings in both periods. Compared to 2Q19 S&M expenses were down 62%.

Structural Costs, excluding Best Day and Koin, were $33.6 million, an increase of 2% YoY. Sequentially, these costs increased 12% primarily reflecting the impact of higher inflation and stable FX on payroll in Argentina, as well as higher IT costs and call center expenses.

As reported Adjusted EBITDA loss in 2Q21 was $22.3 million, which was impacted by lower demand due to the pandemic and government travel bans, particularly in Brazil and Argentina. This compares to losses of $20.0 million in 1Q21, $57.4 million in 2Q20, and $7.3 million in 2Q19. Excluding Extraordinary Charges, Adjusted EBITDA loss was $10.5 million in 2Q21 compared to losses of $14.1 million in 1Q21 and $31.8 million in 2Q20, and income of $2.9 million in 2Q19.

Use of cash of $9.8 million in 2Q21, down from $24.7 million in 1Q21. This compares to cash generation of $2.2 million in 2Q20 and $6.2 million in 2Q19.

Cash and cash equivalents of $316.0 million at quarter end, including $12.2 million in restricted cash. Subsequent to quarter end: Launched Loyalty Program in Mexico on July 15, 2021.

In July, Despegar published its inaugural corporate sustainability report, which constitutes a first step in the Company's ESG journey. 1 The Company has chosen to also include comparisons against 2Q19, a pre-pandemic period, in this press release as a means for the investment community to compare 2Q21 results to a period not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 1

Message from the CEO Commenting on the Company's performance, Damian Scokin, CEO stated: "Recovery trends continued, as the overall level of Gross Bookings reached 44% of pre-pandemic levels. This improvement was mostly driven by Mexico and Colombia, with industry air passenger traffic in June reaching 74% and 90% of those posted in 2Q19, respectively. In contrast, Brazil, Argentina and Chile posted sharp sequential contractions as they faced a resurgence of the virus. On the positive side, monthly Gross Bookings trends in Brazil improved throughout the second quarter and continued in July. In terms of profitability, we continued to report solid Revenue Margins supported by the Best Day operations and enhancements to our algorithms. Best Day achieved Adjusted EBITDA break-even when excluding non-recurring charges in connection with the integration process. Moreover, we are executing on our strategy to capture operating leverage and expect Despegar standalone to reach break-even levels with Gross Bookings of $400 million from its standalone business, as discussed in our 4Q20 Earnings Call. As we prepare for a continued recovery, particularly in Mexico, which has shown consistent growth over the past few months, we recently launched Pasaporte Despegar in Mexico. This program builds on the success achieved in Brazil and Argentina which captured a total of 900,000 members during the pandemic as a recognition of the value we add to our customers. We are also progressing on the integration of Best Day and in 2Q21 completed the integration of the B2B and B2B2C regional platforms, in addition to the B2C integration finalized last year. We believe that we are on track to complete the integration by 1Q22. While near term perspectives are mixed across geographies, we remain confident that overall travel demand will pick up as we enter the South American spring/summer seasons in the coming months and the COVID-19 vaccination rollout accelerates." 2

Business Update on COVID-19 Governmental Flight Restrictions on Mobility Government restrictions on mobility that varied across the region and throughout the second quarter continued to have a negative impact on the travel industry. In Brazil, restrictions were further tightened in April, and gradually started to ease in May, continuing in June. However, flights from certain countries remain suspended. As a result of these new restrictions, total industry air passenger traffic in Brazil dropped to 22% from 2Q19 levels in April 2021, improving month- over-month from those levels. Borders in Mexico remained open and flights were allowed during the quarter with some restrictions to ground transportation. As a consequence, air passenger traffic throughout the quarter was in the low 70s when compared to 2Q19 levels. In Argentina, borders were closed to non-residents throughout the majority of the quarter, with a strict lock- down imposed in May. Return of nationals who had traveled abroad was curtailed to 600 people per day in June. Total industry air passenger traffic improved slightly from 17% in April to 33% in June when compared to 2Q19 levels. Borders in Chile were closed to non-residents throughout the quarter and despite some mobility allowed to fully vaccinated nationals within the country, a total lockdown was imposed in Santiago in June. Total industry air passenger traffic compared to 2Q19 improved from low teens in April and May to 38% in June. In Colombia, restrictions in main cities were imposed in April, which were gradually lifted in May. Total industry air passenger traffic compared to 2Q19 levels for these months, was around mid-50%s and skyrocketed to 90% in June. Overview of Second Quarter 2021 Results 3

As reported Transactions increased 8.4% sequentially to 1.3 million during 2Q21, mainly reflecting a pickup in travel demand both in Mexico and Colombia. On a YoY basis, as reported Transactions increased 543%, but were 46% below the pre-pandemic levels of 2Q19. International Transactions increased 65% QoQ, although the share of international Transactions over total Transactions remained at half of that achieved in 2Q19. Higher summer seasonal demand in Mexico and Colombia, along with successful industry promotional events in both countries offset the weaker performance in other countries with more severe travel restrictions. Transactions in Mexico also benefited from a 0.3 million contribution from Best Day. Higher levels of Transactions in Mexico and Colombia along with an increase in average selling prices ("ASPs") across geographies resulted in a 32% QoQ increase in as reported Gross Bookings to $488.9 million. Excluding Brazil and Argentina, other countries accounted for 76% of as reported Gross Bookings reflecting Despegar's geographic diversification strategy, and increased sequentially by 64%. Gross Bookings increased 899% YoY and decreased 56% in comparison with 2Q19. ASPs increased 22% QoQ and 56% YoY to $367 per transaction in 2Q21. When compared to 2Q19, ASPs were down 20%. On an FX neutral basis, ASPs increased 49% YoY. On an as reported basis, higher sequential ASPs were largely driven by an increase in international Transactions across the region, with the exception of Argentina and Chile where borders remained relatively closed throughout the quarter. 4

Geographical Breakdown Brazil accounted for 25% of total Transactions for the quarter compared with 38% in 1Q21. The 30% QoQ reduction in as reported Transactions in 2Q21 reflects the impact of the pandemic in April and May with an incipient recovery in June. As reported Gross Bookings increased 229% YoY, but decreased 22% QoQ and 82% when compared to 2Q19. The reduction compared to 2Q19 is mainly explained by the impact of the second wave of COVID- 19 on demand. ASPs increased 13% QoQ, 38% YoY and declined 50% compared to 2Q19. Mexico accounted for 37% of total Transactions in 2Q21, up from 28% in the prior quarter. As reported Transactions and Gross Bookings, which include three-months of Best Day in each quarter, increased QoQ by 42% and 69%, respectively due to pent-up demand for leisure travel during the summer season and the gradual roll out of the vaccination program. Reflecting the Best Day acquisition completed on October 1, 2020, together with improved travel demand in the country, as reported Transactions and as reported Gross Bookings in Mexico increased YoY by 978% and 1583%, respectively. Compared to 2Q19, as reported Transactions were up 34% and as reported Gross Bookings were up 49%. ASPs posted increases of 18% QoQ, 56% YoY and 11% when compared to 2Q19. Across the Rest of Latin America, Despegar reported sequential increases of 24% and 40% in as reported Transactions and as reported Gross Bookings, respectively mainly driven by higher travel demand in Colombia. On a YoY basis, as reported Transactions and as reported Gross Bookings increased 2008% and 1600%, respectively. When compared to 2Q19, these metrics declined 56% and 62%, respectively. ASPs increased 13% sequentially and decreased 19% YoY and 15% compared to 2Q19. 5

