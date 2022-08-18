Despegar com : 2Q 2022 Despegar.com Earnings Presentation
08/18/2022 | 06:15am EDT
2Q22 Earnings Conference Call
August 18, 2022
DISCLAIMER
This presentation includes forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current beliefs, expectations and projections about future events and
ﬁnancial trends affecting our business and our market. Some of the factors, risks and uncertainties that might materially affect the forward-looking statements contained herein and may make an
investment in our securities speculative or risky include, but are not limited to, the following: the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is disrupting the global economy and the travel industry, and
consequently adversely affecting our business, results of operations and cash ﬂows, and it is difficult to predict the full extent of the impact that the pandemic will have on our Company; we are
subject to the risks generally associated with doing business in Latin America and risks associated with our business concentration within this region; general declines or disruptions in the travel
industry may adversely affect our business and results of operations; our business and results of operations may be adversely affected by macroeconomic conditions; we are exposed to ﬂuctuations
in currency exchange rates; if we are unable to maintain or increase consumer traffic to our sites and our conversion rates, our business and results of operations may be harmed; our business could
be negatively affected by changes in search engine algorithms and dynamics or other traffic-generating arrangements; we operate in a highly competitive and evolving market, and pressure from
existing and new companies, as well as consolidation within the industry, may adversely affect our business and results of operations; if we are unable to maintain existing, and establish new,
arrangements with travel suppliers, our business may be adversely affected; we rely on the value of our brands, and any failure to maintain or enhance consumer awareness of our brands could
adversely affect our business and results of operations; we rely on information technology, including third-party technology, to operate our business and maintain our competitiveness, and any
failure to adapt to technological developments or industry trends, including third-party technology, could adversely affect our business; we are subject to payments-related fraud risk; any system
interruption, security breaches or lack of sufficient redundancy in our information systems may harm our business; our ability to attract, train and retain executives and other qualiﬁed employees,
particularly highly-skilled IT professionals, is critical to our business and future growth; our business depends on the availability of credit cards and ﬁnancing options for consumers; internet
regulation in the countries where we operate is scarce, and several legal issues related to the internet are uncertain; acquisitions could present risks and disrupt our ongoing business; we may not be
able to consummate acquisitions or other strategic opportunities in the future; we are a foreign private issuer under U.S. securities regulations and, as a result, we will not be subject to U.S. proxy
rules and will be subject to Exchange Act reporting obligations that, to some extent, are more lenient and less frequent than those of a U.S. issuer; and the strategic interests of our signiﬁcant
shareholders may, from time to time, differ from and conﬂict with our interests and the interests of our other shareholders.
We operate in a competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have
an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. In particular, the COVID-19 pandemic, and governments' extraordinary measures to limit the spread of the virus, are
disrupting the global economy and the travel industry, and consequently adversely affecting our business, results of operation and cash ﬂows and, as conditions are uncertain and changing rapidly,
it is difficult to predict the full extent of the impact that the pandemic will have or when travel will resume to pre-pandemic levels.. The words "believe," "may," "should," "aim," "estimate," "continue,"
"anticipate," "intend," "will," "expect" and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed
future results of operations, business strategies, capital expenditures, ﬁnancing plans, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of future regulation
and the effects of competition. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update publicly or to revise any forward-looking statements
after the date of this presentation because of new information, future events or other factors, except as required by law. In light of the risks and uncertainties described above, the future events and
circumstances discussed in this presentation might not occur or come into existence and forward-looking statements are thus not guarantees of future performance. Considering these limitations,
you should not make any investment decision in reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this presentation. This presentation includes industry, market and competitive position data
and forecasts that we have derived from independent consultant reports, publicly available information, industry publications, official government information, other third-party sources and our
internal data and estimates. Independent consultant reports, industry publications and other published sources generally indicate that the information contained therein was obtained from sources
believed to be reliable. The inclusion of market estimations in this presentation is based upon information obtained from third-party sources and our understanding of industry conditions. Although
we believe that this information is reliable, the information has not been independently veriﬁed by us. Trademarks and service marks appearing in this presentation are the property of their
respective holders. This presentation includes preliminary ﬁnancial information which is subject to year-end audit and adjustment.
Despegar is Uniquely Positioned to Capture Resurgent Demand and Long-Term Market Opportunity
1
2
3
4
5
Compelling Long Term dynamics in LatAm
Market Leader with unique core competencies
Expanding travel ecosystem to enhance customer value proposition and grow market share
Lean cost structure
Proven ability to deliver value through M&A
5 x Earnings Power in U$ when industry reaches 2019 levels
Solid Execution of Strategy Sustains Proﬁtable Growth as Market Conditions Continue Improving
GBs slightly above 2Q19 levels, capturing rising travel demand, particularly in our two largest markets, Brazil and Mexico
+113% YoY to $134.4 M, with take rate in line with our long- term guidance
Total Operating Expenses were $86.2 M (7.7% of GBs), and 516 bps below 2Q21
Adjusted EBITDA increased to $10.6 M, the third consecutive positive quarter and highest level since COVID outbreak
$5.5 M of share repurchases during Q2'22 and additional $4.5 M
in July
Travel Demand Continues Recovering across LatAm, Driving Gross Bookings Up 129% YoY to 2Q'19 Levels
Quarterly Gross Bookings (U$ M)
+129%
46%
Gross Bookings were slightly above 2019 levels for the
ﬁrst time since the onset of the pandemic
Domestic Gross Bookings exceeded 2Q'19 by 28% while international gross bookings reached 85% of 2Q'19 levels
22%
32%
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Despegar.com Corp. published this content on 18 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2022 10:13:02 UTC.