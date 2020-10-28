Despegar com : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call and Webcast

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP), the leading online travel company in Latin America, today announced that it will report its Third Quarter 2020 results on Thursday, November 12, 2020 before the market opens.

Earnings Release

Thursday, November 12, 2020

Time: Before Market Open

Conference Call

Thursday, November 12, 2020

Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Quiet Period

Thursday, October 28, through Thursday, November 12, 2020

Executives

Mr. Damián Scokin, Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Alberto López-Gaffney, Chief Financial Officer

Ms. Natalia Nirenberg, Investor Relations

To participate, please dial

1-844-750-4865 (U.S. domestic)

1-412-317-5275 (International)

Pre-Register for the conference call

Please use the following link to pre-register for this conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. You may pre-register at any time: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10149703/dc9037c79a

Webcast: click here | Replay: click here | Add to your calendar: click here

About Despegar.com

Despegar is the leading online travel company in Latin America. With over two decades of business experience and operating in 20 countries in the region, Despegar accompanies Latin American travelers from the moment they dream of taking a trip until they share their memories of that trip. Thanks to the strong commitment to technological development and customer service, Despegar offers a customized experience to more than 18 million customers. Despegar’s websites and leading mobile apps, offer products from over 270 airlines, more than 512,000 accommodation options, as well as more than 1,190 car rental agencies and approximately 326 destination services suppliers with more than 6,000 activities throughout Latin America. The Company owns and operates two well-recognized brands, Despegar, its global brand, and Decolar, its Brazilian brand. Despegar is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DESP). For more information, please visit www.despegar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028006079/en/