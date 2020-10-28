Log in
Despegar com : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results Call and Webcast

10/28/2020 | 04:10pm EDT

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP), the leading online travel company in Latin America, today announced that it will report its Third Quarter 2020 results on Thursday, November 12, 2020 before the market opens.

Earnings Release
Thursday, November 12, 2020
Time: Before Market Open

Conference Call
Thursday, November 12, 2020
Time: 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Quiet Period
Thursday, October 28, through Thursday, November 12, 2020

Executives
Mr. Damián Scokin, Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Alberto López-Gaffney, Chief Financial Officer
Ms. Natalia Nirenberg, Investor Relations

To participate, please dial
1-844-750-4865 (U.S. domestic)
1-412-317-5275 (International)

Pre-Register for the conference call
Please use the following link to pre-register for this conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. You may pre-register at any time: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10149703/dc9037c79a

Webcast: click here | Replay: click here | Add to your calendar: click here

About Despegar.com

Despegar is the leading online travel company in Latin America. With over two decades of business experience and operating in 20 countries in the region, Despegar accompanies Latin American travelers from the moment they dream of taking a trip until they share their memories of that trip. Thanks to the strong commitment to technological development and customer service, Despegar offers a customized experience to more than 18 million customers. Despegar’s websites and leading mobile apps, offer products from over 270 airlines, more than 512,000 accommodation options, as well as more than 1,190 car rental agencies and approximately 326 destination services suppliers with more than 6,000 activities throughout Latin America. The Company owns and operates two well-recognized brands, Despegar, its global brand, and Decolar, its Brazilian brand. Despegar is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DESP). For more information, please visit www.despegar.com.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 128 M - -
Net income 2020 -116 M - -
Net cash 2020 215 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,38x
Yield 2020 0,38%
Capitalization 494 M 494 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,18x
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 3 029
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart DESPEGAR.COM, CORP.
Duration : Period :
Despegar.com, Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DESPEGAR.COM, CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 10,17 $
Last Close Price 7,06 $
Spread / Highest target 183%
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Damián Scokin Rimolo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nilesh Lakhani Chairman
Alberto Lopez Gaffney Chief Financial Officer
Mario Eduardo Vázquez Director
Adam Jay Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DESPEGAR.COM, CORP.-48.15%494
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-17.34%69 519
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-12.08%17 352
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-12.09%13 426
TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED-4.58%3 733
TRIPADVISOR-35.52%2 634
