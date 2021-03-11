Despegar com : 4Q 2020 Despegar.com Earnings Release

Despegar.com Announces 4Q20 Financial Results

Results for the Quarter Include Three-Months of Best Day´s Operation

Gross Bookings 2.4 Times Higher Quarter-over-Quarter (QoQ)

Revenue Margins Up 190 bps Year-over-Year (YoY)

British Virgin Islands. March 11, 2021 - Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP), ("Despegar" or the "Company") a leading online travel company in Latin America, today announced unaudited results for the three-months ended December 31, 2020 (4Q20). Financial results are expressed in U.S. dollars and are presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Financial results are preliminary and subject to year-end audit and adjustment.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Key Financial and Operating Highlights

(For definitions, see page 11)

● Transactions grew more than 2X QoQ. Excluding the contribution of Best Day, transactions would have increased 74%. Room nights increased 88% QoQ. On a YoY basis, Transactions and Room Nights decreased 56% and 61% YoY, respectively

● Gross Bookings increased 143% QoQ (Quarter over Quarter) to $401.3 million but declined 69% year-over-year (YoY). Excluding the contribution from Best Day, Gross Bookings would have increased 95% QoQ and decreased 75% YoY.

● As Reported Revenues of $53.2 million, up 354% QoQ but down 63% YoY. Excluding the impact of cancellations, As Reported Revenues would have been $58.2 million, up 177% sequentially, but down 60% YoY.

● Selling and marketing expenses decreased 73% YoY, compared to the 69% decline in Gross Bookings in the period. Sequentially, the ratio of marketing expenses to Gross Bookings remained relatively unchanged. Mobile accounted for 50% of transactions in 4Q20, up 900 bps YoY.

● Excluding Best Day and Koin, Structural Costs declined 44% YoY, reflecting measures implemented throughout 2020, in line with the target set for the prior quarter.

● Excluding Extraordinary Charges, Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $7.6 million compared to a loss of $16.6 million in 3Q20 and Adjusted EBITDA of $12.5 million in 4Q19. Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $21.4 million in 4Q20 compared to an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $33.7 million in 3Q20 and positive $8.3 million in 4Q19. Excluding Best Day and Koin, Adjusted EBITDA excluding extraordinary charges would have been a loss of $1.0 million.

● Use of cash of $35.4 million in 4Q20, which includes a $34.8 million investment in working capital. This compares to use of cash of $24.2 million in 3Q20 and cash generation of $15.3 million in 4Q19.

● Solid balance sheet - Cash and cash equivalents of $350.5 million at quarter end, including $16.1 million in restricted cash

Message from CEO

Commenting on the Company's performance, Damian Scokin, CEO stated, "We're encouraged by the quarterly results which demonstrate that the efforts and initiatives implemented throughout 2020 are delivering the expected results despite ongoing adverse market circumstances. In 4Q20, we i) consolidated three months of Best Day operations, ii) improved revenue margin, iii) kept our structural costs and marketing spend in check while continuing to focus on gaining further efficiencies and improving profitability, and iv) closed the year with a strong balance sheet.

In this context, Despegar on a standalone basis was close to achieving Adjusted EBITDA break-even in 4Q20 when excluding Extraordinary Charges such as extraordinary cancellations due to Covid-19, restructuring charges and M&A and capital raise expenses.

While Gross Bookings increased significantly quarter-on-quarter, we have all learnt that the path to recovery, although clear in the long-run, is likely to be bumpy. Q4 recovery was strong in October and November, but we observed decreased demand in December and January as COVID cases increased globally. A more linear recovery will depend on the pace of the roll out of the vaccination programs in our relevant markets and on the lifting of travel restrictions globally.

Over the next few quarters, we will continue advancing on the successful integration of both Best Day and Koin, fostering our role as the preferred travel partner for well-known international players and clients, while keeping an eye on our bottom line.

As we look ahead, we have become a significantly leaner company, with a more diverse geographical reach through a broader footprint in Mexico and Brazil."

Business Update on COVID-19

Governmental Flight Restrictions

According to ICAO (International Civil Aviation Organization), in 4Q20 airline seat capacity in LatAm was 53% of 2019 levels, behind the 56% registered in North America and 63% in Asia Pacific. The only regions that lagged behind LatAm were Europe and Africa with 36% of 2019 airline seat capacity, respectively.

Most of the travel restrictions that were in place in LatAm at the end of 3Q20 were lifted by November 2020. However, by mid-December mobility restrictions were restored in Mexico and international borders closed again in Argentina. In Chile, restrictions returned in some jurisdictions interrupting travel within the country. In Colombia, some jurisdictions restored complete lockdowns. Throughout 4Q20, Brazil's aviation sector remained open to commercial travel.

Cost Control Initiatives

The results of initiatives undertaken by the Company throughout the year have resulted in a leaner cost structure, achieving a $28.9 million run-rate for Structural Costs in 4Q20, 44% lower on a YoY basis, in line with the goal set for the prior quarter. Included in these cost savings, were YoY declines of 43% in total payroll and 45% in non-payroll expenses.

Solid Financial Position

The Company maintains a solid balance sheet with cash and cash equivalents of $350.5 million at quarter end, including $16.1 million in restricted cash.

Aggregate Net Operational Short-term Obligations (comprised of travel accounts payable plus related party payables and accounts payable and accrued expenses, minus trade accounts receivable net of credit expected loss and related party receivables) were $193.5 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to Aggregate Net Operational Short-Term Obligations of $124.1 million as of September 30, 2020. 59% of the sequential increase is explained by the consolidation of Best Day results.

Overview of Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

During 4Q20, transactions increased 111% sequentially to 1.3 million, driven mainly by the growth in Mexico reflecting an improved performance of Despegar on a stand-alone basis together with 0.2

million transactions contributed by Best Day for the full quarter. An improved performance was also observed in Brazil and the Andean Region. On a YoY basis, transactions declined 56%.

As reported Gross Bookings increased 143% sequentially to $401.3 million. Year-on-year, however, gross bookings decreased 69% as reported and 63% on an FX neutral basis reflecting the impact of the pandemic in the region. Excluding the contribution from Best Day, Gross Bookings would have increased 95% QoQ and decreased 75% YoY.

Sequentially, the average selling price ("ASP") in 4Q20 increased 15% to $319 per transaction. YoY, the ASP decreased 16% on an FX neutral basis and 29% as reported. On an as reported basis, the YoY ASP decrease was largely driven by: i) a shift towards domestic products due to the pandemic and the restrictions imposed by different governments to international travel, and ii) FX depreciation across the region.

Geographical Breakdown

Brazil accounted for 45% of Despegar's total transactions for the quarter, which increased sequentially by 56% and declined 48% compared to 4Q19. Gross Bookings increased 80% QoQ, but declined 69% YoY primarily driven by i) lower demand as a result of the pandemic, ii) the continued mix shift to domestic travel, and iii) the depreciation of the Brazilian Real. These two factors led to YoY decreases of 41% and 22% as reported and FX neutral ASPs, respectively.

In Mexico, transactions and gross bookings decreased 18% and 26% on a YoY basis, respectively. These figures include three-months of Best Day´s operation. Sequentially, transactions increased by 199% while gross bookings increased 270%, despite restrictions put in place by the Mexican