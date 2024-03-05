Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE: DESP), the leading travel technology company in Latin America, today announced that it will report its Fourth Quarter 2023 results on Thursday, March 14, after the market close.

Earnings Release

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Time: After Market Close

Conference Call

Thursday, March 14, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Quiet Period

Thursday, February 29, through Thursday, March 14, 2024

To participate, please dial

+1 800 715 9871 (U.S. domestic)

+1 646 307 1963 (International)

Please press # to be connected to an operator

Pre-Register for the conference call

​Please use the following link to pre-register for this conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator.

You may pre-register at any time: click here

Webcast: click here | Replay: click here

About Despegar.com

Despegar is the leading travel technology company in Latin America. For over two decades, it has revolutionized the tourism industry in the region through technology. With its continuous commitment to the development of the sector, Despegar today is comprised of a consolidated group that includes Despegar, Decolar, Best Day, Viajes Falabella, Viajanet Stays and Koin, and has become one of the largest travel companies in Latin America. Despegar operates in 20 countries in the region, accompanying Latin Americans from the moment they dream of traveling until they share their memories. With the purpose of improving people's lives and transforming the shopping experience, Despegar has developed alternative payment and financing methods, democratizing the access to consumption and bringing Latin Americans closer to their next travel experience. Despegar’s common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DESP). For more information, visit Despegar’s Investor Relations website https://investor.despegar.com/.

