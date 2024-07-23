(Alliance News) - Destination Italia Spa reported that it achieved a value of more than EUR35 million in terms of tourism booking turnover in the first six months of the year, marking an increase of 6.0 percent to June 30, 2023 when it stood at EUR33 million.

The company reported that bookings from the Middle East region grew by 43 percent and Asia-Pacific by 37 percent, while the top spot in the ranking is still confirmed as the U.S. with a sell that exceeds EUR11 million.

As for the non-hotel branch, the company reports the performance of Welcomely, a subsidiary of Destination Italia acquired in 2023 and specialized in property management, which recorded a total transacted value of EUR2.8 million in the first half of 2024.

In the same period, there were about 90,000 travelers who came to Italy with Destination Italia.

Dina Ravera, president of Destination Italia, commented, "In the coming months we expect even more significant growth, thanks to the extension of seasonality and the investments we have made in opening new markets and improving our offer. We are strengthening our international presence, enhancing institutional relationships in Italy and increasing the value of our projects including the development of AI-based modules of HubCore, our technology platform for end-to-end tourism service management based on the SaaS model that is seeing a lot of interest in the market, and the building of Destination Local Expert, the national network of tourism professionals."

On Monday, Destination Italia closed flat at EUR0.93 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

