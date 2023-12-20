(Alliance News) - Destination Italia Spa announces that on Dec. 21, 2023, the placement of newly issued shares arising from the capital increase under option approved by the company's extraordinary shareholders' meeting on Oct. 25 will open, up to a maximum value of EUR500,000.00.

The share placement will end on December 21, 2023, and the share subscription price is EUR0.95 per share.

Destination Italia closed the session 2.4 percent in the red at EUR0.91 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

