(Alliance News) - Destination Italia Spa announced Wednesday that, as the majority shareholder of its subsidiary Pavoneggi Srl, it has signed an agreement with the minority shareholders of the same, FA Travel Srl and 3 C Srl, aimed at Destination Italia increasing its stake in Pavoneggi.

As a result of the agreement, Destination Italia, already the owner, following the merger by incorporation of Portale Sardegna, of a 51.25 percent stake in Pavoneggi, will increase its shareholding to 70 percent of Pavoneggi's share capitalen, while shareholders FA Travel and 3 C Lab will move to a 20.92 percent and 9.08 percent stake, respectively.

At the same time, the parent company signed an agreement with Pavoneggi aimed at developing, adapting and integrating, in the Destination Italia Group, HubCore, the all-in-one technology platform specifically designed for the tourism sector that will enable the improvement of IT systems for managing the Group's Incoming activities.

"The strategy of the parent company's management is to increase the IT development of HubCore, including through the use of Artificial Intelligence, with the aim of fully exploiting its multiple functionalities referring to the Group's booking and administration management systems related to B2B and B2C," the company specified in a note.

"Among the planned activities is the creation of the trip builder, a system that will streamline the construction of taylor-made travel quotes, reducing processing times and increasing customer responsiveness. IT activities will also cover the technical integration of Artificial Intelligence functions in online platforms, with the aim of improving customer-facing booking processes through a quality service that is clear, simple and fast."

Destination Italia is on par at EUR1.06 per share.

