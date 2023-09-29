(Alliance News) - Destination Italia Spa reported that it closed the six-month period with a loss of EUR2.0 million from a loss of EUR1.4 million in the same period last year.

As of June 30, revenues amounted to EUR15.9 million, up triple digits from EUR7.1 million in the first half of 2022. Adjusted revenues amounted to EUR30.6 million from EUR15.2 million a year earlier.

Ebitda is negative EUR700,000, improving from negative EUR800,000. Adjusted Ebitda is EUR1.0 million.

Ebit shows a negative balance of EUR1.8 million from a negative balance of EUR1.4 million as of June 30, 2022.

The Group has Net Financial Debt of EUR6.9 million, a deterioration from EUR1.4 million as of December 31, 2022.

The board of directors resolved to propose to the shareholders' meeting to approve a capital increase for a maximum of EUR3 million and the issuance of a convertible bond to 2028 for a maximum value of EUR3 million.

Destination Italia on Thursday closed in the green by 1.9 percent at EUR1.00.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

