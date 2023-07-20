(Alliance News) - Destination Italia Spa reported that the transacted volume of B2C tourism bookings - platforms taken over after the merger with Portale Sardegna Spa - as of July 17 stood at more than EUR8.9 million, up 11 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

With specific reference to the origin of tourist bookings afferent to the online sales platforms of the group's B2C branch, the company recorded the strong increase in demand coming from the domestic market by 14%, with a marked preference for Sardinia by 8% and Sicily by 16%, and the - albeit slight - setback in demand coming from the foreign market, with Europe down by 18%.

"Interesting to note the growth of the U.S. market, by 20 percent. The decline in the foreign market, on the other hand, is closely related to the corporate decision made in 2022 to focus IT development on platforms intended for the Italy market, postponing until 2023 that dedicated to improving usability and booking performance for Charming-branded platforms. These latter actions have been initiated in recent months and as they are still currently underway, they will explode their benefits in the network, and therefore in the foreign market, starting in 2024," the company said.

In this context, the growth in bookings in the non-hotel segment coming from the group's property manager subsidiary Welcomely Srl, which achieved a 30 percent increase in transacted volume as of July 17 compared to the same period in 2022, is also particularly interesting.

"The strategic choice to set up an ad hoc company that could develop proximity tourism and act as a driver of local tourism innovation, increasing the network between vacation-home owners and local experts, is proving successful for the second year in a row and we expect a progression in a positive direction in the near future."

Destination Italia's stock is up 1.9 percent at EUR1.05 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.