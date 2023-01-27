Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Destination Italia S.p.A.
  News
  7. Summary
    DIT   IT0005454027

DESTINATION ITALIA S.P.A.

(DIT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04:05:05 2023-01-27 am EST
1.145 EUR   +6.02%
Exchanges little moved; Immsi touches annual high

01/27/2023 | 03:54am EST
(Alliance News) - Major European stock exchanges hovered around the parity line on Friday, with investors continuing to monitor corporate results and taking a more cautious approach ahead of an important week for monetary policy.

The FOMC decision is scheduled for Wednesday, and the Federal Reserve is expected to reduce rate hikes to 25 basis points from 50 basis points in December, while both the BoE and the ECB are expected to continue a 50 basis point pace of increases.

As a result, the FTSE Mib is green by 0.2 percent to 26,261.65.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 is in fractional red, Paris' CAC 40 is giving up 0.2 percent, and Frankfurt's DAX 40 is just above par.

Among the smaller lists, the Mid-Cap is in the red 0.1 percent to 43,196.46, the Small-Cap is giving up 0.2 percent to 29,534.31, and Italy Growth is giving up 0.1 percent to 9,598.50.

On the main list of Piazza Affari, Telecom Italia gives way, settling at EUR0.2530 with a 1.2% red following the previous three sessions that ended among the bearish.

Sales prevail - as in most of the list - for Interpump, which marks a minus 0.6% after the eve's green with 1.9%.

Leonardo, on the other hand, retreats 0.5 percent, placing the price at EUR9.51. The company received target price increases from Société Générale and Deutsche Bank in the previous day.

Among the positive notes was CNH Industrial, which rose 2.1 percent to EUR16.23. The stock touched a 52-week high at EUR16.34 and then retraced.

In the cadet segment, Safilo gives up 7.2% to EUR1.47.

Rear-ends also for Salvatore Ferragamo, which gives up 3.0 percent. The board of directors announced Thursday that it reported fiscal year 2022 revenues of EUR1.25 billion from EUR1.13 billion in the same period last year.

On the bullish side, mention is made of Cementir Holding, which picks up 2.8 percent pointing to its third session in a row to end among the bullish.

On the SmallCap, SS Lazio steps up, rising 2.9% setting a new price at EUR1.0, while Immsi advances 2.5% to EUR0.49, the new 52-week high.

At the tail end, Eems gives up 3.7%, although it should be mentioned the low price at EUR0.0420 and the volatility indicating on an annual basis a value of 78.

Among SMEs, however, the bullish side sees the assets of Deodato.Gallery up 5.5 percent, which made its Piazza Affari debut this Wednesday.

Destination Italia and Portale Sardegna online travel agency, which specializes in the incoming tourism sector in destinations in Sardinia, Puglia, Sicily and the rest of Italy, both listed on Euronext Growth Milan, announced that their respective boards of directors, meeting today, approved the joint plan to merge Portale Sardegna into Destination Italia.

For Destination Italia the rise is 1.9 percent, while Portale Sardegna still does not trade, with the price at EUR3.17.

In New York - on the European night - the Dow closed in the green by 0.6 percent, the Nasdaq up 1.8 percent, while the S&P 500 rose 1.1 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changed hands at USD1.0886 versus USD1.0086 at Thursday's close. In contrast, the pound is worth USD1.2375 from USD1.2355 on Thursday evening.

Among commodities, Brent crude is worth USD88.00 per barrel from USD87.70 per barrel on Thursday evening.

Gold, on the other hand, trades at USD1,925.59 an ounce from USD1,935.44 an ounce last session.

Friday's economic calendar, in Europe, at 1000CET comes Italian industrial sales and M3 money supply data for the Eurozone.

At 1130 CET, there will be a speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde.

In the afternoon at 1430 CET, data on the PCE index, core personal spending and personal income arrive from overseas.

Among companies listed on the Stock Exchange, the results of Emak and Nice Footwear are expected.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (AUD/GBP) 0.27% 0.57423 Delayed Quote.1.69%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.09% 0.6534 Delayed Quote.2.22%
BRENT OIL 0.93% 88.25 Delayed Quote.0.27%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.17% 1.1372 Delayed Quote.0.59%
CAC 40 0.06% 7099.71 Real-time Quote.9.61%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (CAD/GBP) 0.14% 0.605822 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.03% 0.689242 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
CEMENTIR HOLDING N.V. 4.78% 6.79 Delayed Quote.5.54%
CNH INDUSTRIAL N.V. 0.40% 17.44 Delayed Quote.8.59%
DAX 0.07% 15143.13 Delayed Quote.8.69%
DEODATO GALLERY SPA 0.57% 1.33 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DESTINATION ITALIA S.P.A. 6.02% 1.145 Delayed Quote.0.00%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.89% 12.236 Delayed Quote.14.58%
EEMS ITALIA SPA -3.67% 0.042 Delayed Quote.-18.05%
EMAK S.P.A. -0.76% 1.312 Delayed Quote.13.38%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.18% 0.87898 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
FTSE 100 0.06% 7765.8 Delayed Quote.4.15%
FTSE MIB INDEX 0.13% 26249.22 Delayed Quote.10.59%
IMMSI S.P.A. 1.88% 0.489 Delayed Quote.17.07%
INDIAN RUPEE / BRITISH POUND (INR/GBP) -0.01% 0.009903 Delayed Quote.-1.01%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.19% 0.011259 Delayed Quote.-0.49%
INTERPUMP GROUP S.P.A. -0.62% 48.24 Delayed Quote.15.13%
LEONARDO S.P.A. 0.06% 9.574 Delayed Quote.18.71%
MSCI ITALY (STRD) 0.08% 288.511 Real-time Quote.10.22%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.19% 1146.2 Real-time Quote.6.21%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 1.76% 11512.41 Real-time Quote.9.99%
NICE FOOTWEAR S.P.A. -0.40% 12.35 Delayed Quote.4.20%
PORTALE SARDEGNA S.P.A. 0.00% 3.17 Delayed Quote.-4.80%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.10% 1577.9 Real-time Quote.3.54%
S.S. LAZIO S.P.A. 2.91% 1.06 Delayed Quote.0.49%
SAFILO GROUP S.P.A. -7.92% 1.464 Delayed Quote.4.47%
SALVATORE FERRAGAMO S.P.A. -1.89% 18.1 Delayed Quote.12.07%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 0.79% 25.66 Real-time Quote.8.43%
SOPRA STERIA GROUP -0.53% 151.3 Real-time Quote.7.72%
STOXX ITALY 20 (EUR) 0.19% 1188.12 Delayed Quote.10.86%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) 0.15% 118.49 Delayed Quote.10.54%
STOXX ITALY TMI (EUR) 0.12% 120.11 Delayed Quote.10.50%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. -0.66% 0.2542 Delayed Quote.18.31%
US DOLLAR / BRITISH POUND (USD/GBP) 0.21% 0.8072 Delayed Quote.-2.54%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.02% 0.918265 Delayed Quote.-2.00%
WTI 1.15% 82.025 Delayed Quote.0.09%
Financials
Sales 2022 29,7 M 32,2 M 32,2 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 0,02 M 0,02 M 0,02 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11,1 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 69
Free-Float 34,4%
Chart DESTINATION ITALIA S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Destination Italia S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DESTINATION ITALIA S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,08
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Giulio Valiante Chairman
Edoardo Colombo Independent Director
Daniele Simonetti Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DESTINATION ITALIA S.P.A.0.00%12
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.20.64%94 303
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED15.49%25 709
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.32.92%18 220
TONGCHENG TRAVEL HOLDINGS LIMITED5.11%5 647
TRIPADVISOR, INC.27.81%3 245