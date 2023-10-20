(Alliance News) - Destination Italia Spa announced Friday that Lensed Star Srl of board chairwoman Secondina Giulia Ravera has purchased 40,500 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR0.91 approximately, for a total value of EUR36,855.00.

Destination Italia's stock closed Friday down 0.2 percent at EUR0.94 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

