(Alliance News) - Destination Italia Spa announced Monday that Lensed Star Srl of board chairwoman Secondina Giulia Ravera has purchased 60,000 ordinary shares in the company.

The shares were taken over at an average price of EUR0.85 per share, for a total value of about EUR51,000.

Destination Italia's stock closed Tuesday up 2.1 percent at EUR0.98 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

