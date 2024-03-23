Coon Rapids Welcomes DXL: A New Destination for Big + Tall Men's Apparel

March 23, 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT

COON RAPIDS, Minn., March 23, 2024 /PRMNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXLG), the premier integrated-commerce retailer of Big + Tall men's clothing and shoes, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in Coon Rapids, MN a suburb of the Minneapolis market. Located at Riverdale Village, 12761 Riverdale Blvd NW, Coon Rapids, MN, this launch signifies DXL's continued expansion, marking its fourth store debut. This new store is part of DXL's plan to open eleven stores by the 2024 holiday period since beginning our push to open stores. This underscores the company's dedication to enhancing the availability of high-quality Big + Tall apparel.

The Coon Rapids DXL store offers an opportunity for Big + Tall men to explore an extensive collection of brands and styles that fit them perfectly. Alongside in-house collections, the store will feature exclusive brands including vineyard vines, Nautica, and Reebok, and many other top brands like Polo Ralph Lauren, Psycho Bunny, Lucky Brand, and more.

"Launching our newest DXL location in Coon Rapids is an important step forward in our mission to offer more Big + Tall men access to a range of fashion and fit options catering exclusively to them," said Harvey Kanter, President and CEO of DXL. "This store is a testament to our commitment to ensuring our customers can truly wear what they want."

The design of the Coon Rapids store prioritizes customer convenience, incorporating wide aisles and spacious fitting rooms to deliver a superior shopping experience. DXL's Certified Fit

Experts are on hand to deliver expert guidance, ensuring personalized fit and styling options that elevate each customer's wardrobe.

The store is scheduled for its opening on March 23, 2024.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men's Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.COM, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com.

