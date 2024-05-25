DXL, Now Open In Thousand Oaks: Offering Big + Tall Men Clothes That Fit Shouldn't Be Remarkable, But It Is.

May 25, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT

Thousand Oaks, Calif., May 25, 2024 /PRMNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXLG), the leading integrated-commerce retailer specializing in Big + Tall men's clothing and shoes, announces the grand opening of its latest store in Thousand Oaks, CA. Located at 173 N. Moorpark Road, Suite A, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, this marks DXL's second of eight new store openings across the United States this fiscal year, underscoring the brand's dedication to offering high-quality, accessible clothes that truly fit Big + Tall men.

The new Thousand Oaks location offers a superior shopping experience, featuring exclusive styles, the most extensive assortment of brands, and, most importantly, clothes that actually fit them. The store features brands he loves, including ones exclusive to DXL, such as vineyard vines, Nautica, and Reebok, in addition to other well-known brands like Polo Ralph Lauren, Psycho Bunny, Lucky Brand, and more.

The store is built as if customers designed it, with wider aisles, larger dressing rooms, and stocked with the brands Big + Tall guys have always wanted but have never been able to find in their size. In addition, DXL's Certified Fit Experts provide personalized measurements and style advice. DXL provides shoppers with a simple, high-quality shopping experience that prioritizes finding the perfect fit for each customer.

"With the opening of our ninth store in the Los Angeles area, we are excited to extend our reach in Southern California, offering more options, convenience, and a straightforward shopping experience to our Big + Tall customers," said Harvey Kanter, President and Chief Executive Officer of DXL. "Thousand Oaks is not just a new store; it provides men in the area with fashion that fits comfortably and looks great. Our mission is to ensure every Big + Tall guy can wear what he wants."

The Thousand Oaks store is set to open its doors on May 25, 2024.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men's Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.COM, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com.

