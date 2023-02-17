Advanced search
    DXLG   US25065K1043

DESTINATION XL GROUP, INC.

(DXLG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-16 pm EST
6.300 USD   -3.82%
Destination XL Group, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on March 16, 2023
GL
01/30Insider Sell: Destination Xl Group
MT
01/30Destination XL Group Names Dara Pauker Operating Chief
MT
Destination XL Group, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on March 16, 2023

02/17/2023 | 07:01am EST
Company to Webcast Conference Call Live at 9:00 a.m. ET

CANTON, Mass., Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG), the leading integrated commerce retailer of Big + Tall men’s clothing and shoes, announced today it will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16, 2023. President and Chief Executive Officer Harvey Kanter and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer Peter Stratton will host a conference call the same morning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Webcast

About Destination XL Group, Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men’s Big + Tall apparel that delivers a Big + Tall shopping experience that fits -- fits his body, fits his style, fits his life. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.com, and mobile app which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com.

Investor Contact:
Investor.relations@dxlg.com
603-933-0541


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 542 M - -
Net income 2023 87,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,81x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 394 M 394 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,73x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 353
Free-Float 70,4%
Managers and Directors
Harvey S. Kanter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter H. Stratton Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Lionel F. Conacher Chairman
Dara Pauker Chief Operating Officer
Robert S. Molloy Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DESTINATION XL GROUP, INC.-6.67%394
INDITEX14.57%94 567
KERING25.49%77 849
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.3.46%63 531
ROSS STORES, INC.0.49%39 713
HENNES & MAURITZ AB15.13%20 196