  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Destination XL Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DXLG   US25065K1043

DESTINATION XL GROUP, INC.

(DXLG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-01 pm EDT
4.110 USD   -0.72%
05:31pDestination XL Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 25, 2022
GL
05:30pDestination XL Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 25, 2022
AQ
06/24DESTINATION XL GROUP, INC.(NASDAQGM : DXLG) added to Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Destination XL Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 25, 2022

08/01/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Company to Webcast Conference Call Live at 9:00 a.m. ET

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG), the leading omni-channel specialty retailer of Big + Tall men’s clothing and shoes, announced today it will release its second quarter of fiscal 2022 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 25, 2022. President and Chief Executive Officer Harvey Kanter and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer Peter Stratton will host a conference call the same morning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

Participants can join by conference call or webcast:

Conference Call

Webcast

About Destination XL Group, Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men’s Big + Tall apparel that delivers a Big + Tall shopping experience that fits -- fits his body, fits his style, fits his life. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.com, and mobile app which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com.

Investor Contact:
Investor.relations@dxlg.com
603-933-0541


Analyst Recommendations on DESTINATION XL GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 522 M - -
Net income 2023 41,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,79x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 259 M 259 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 1 353
Free-Float 72,0%
Chart DESTINATION XL GROUP, INC.
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,14 $
Average target price 8,50 $
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harvey S. Kanter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter H. Stratton Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Lionel F. Conacher Chairman
Robert S. Molloy Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Ivy Ross Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DESTINATION XL GROUP, INC.-27.11%259
INDITEX-16.96%75 207
KERING-21.22%69 736
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.22.80%61 410
ROSS STORES, INC.-28.89%28 435
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-27.38%20 961