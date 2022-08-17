Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Destination XL Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DXLG   US25065K1043

DESTINATION XL GROUP, INC.

(DXLG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-17 pm EDT
4.380 USD   -2.45%
Destination XL : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/17/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
AWM Investment Company, Inc.
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
DESTINATION XL GROUP, INC. [dxlg] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
527 MADISON AVENUE , SUITE 2600
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
NEW YORK NY 10022
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
AWM Investment Company, Inc.
527 MADISON AVENUE
SUITE 2600
NEW YORK, NY10022
X
Signatures
Adam Stettner 2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
David Greenhouse 2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Average price transaction
(2) David M. Greenhouse (Greenhouse) and Adam C. Stettner (Stettner) are the controlling principals of AWM. The reporting person disclaims beneficial ownership of the Shares, except to the extent of its pecuniary interest therein. This report shall not be deemed an admission that the reporting person is the beneficial owner of the securities reported herein for purposes of Section 16 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or for any other purpose.
(3) AWM Investment Company, Inc., a Delaware corporation (AWM), is the investment adviser to Special Situations Fund III QP, L.P. (SSFQP), Special Situations Cayman Fund, L.P. (Cay) and Special Situations Private Equity Fund, L.P. (SSPE). (SSPE and together with SSFQP and Cay, the Funds). As the investment adviser to the Funds, AWM holds sole voting and investment power over 6,151,324 shares of Common Stock of the Issuer (the Shares) held by SSFQP, 2,086,858 Shares held by Cay and 2,020,495 Shares held by SSPE.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Destination XL Group Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 20:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 522 M - -
Net income 2023 37,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,16x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 281 M 281 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 353
Free-Float 72,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,49 $
Average target price 8,50 $
Spread / Average Target 89,3%
Managers and Directors
Harvey S. Kanter President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter H. Stratton Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Lionel F. Conacher Chairman
Robert S. Molloy Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Ivy Ross Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DESTINATION XL GROUP, INC.-20.95%281
INDITEX-9.32%81 936
KERING-20.20%70 473
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.31.27%65 238
ROSS STORES, INC.-18.94%32 417
HENNES & MAURITZ AB-24.93%21 297