First Look: DXL Opens Its Newest Store Concept

Manhattan, NY, July 19, 2024 /PRMNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXLG), the leading integrated-commerce retailer specializing in Big + Tall men's clothing and shoes, announces the recent move, complete modern renovation and grand reopening of its flagship store in Manhattan, located at 675 6th Avenue.



The new location offers a superior shopping experience for Big + Tall guys that's bigger, brighter and situated just a block away from the former location--now conveniently positioned at street level in the heart of New York's busiest commercial areas. The state-of-the-art store showcases brands and entire collections not found anywhere else, like vineyard vines®, Reebok® and Nautica®, as well as other well-known brands like Polo Ralph Lauren®, Psycho Bunny®, Lucky Brand®, and more. But most importantly, these brands that Big + Tall men have always wanted but have never been able to find in their size are here and will actually fit them.



"We are excited to quite literally move up--from our former basement store to a larger, more visible corner location, offering more options, convenience, and a multitude of design elements providing an unexpected, welcoming experience for our Big + Tall customers," said Harvey Kanter, President and Chief Executive Officer of DXL.



The store itself has an innovative design with suspended "X" light fixtures, custom millwork, environmentally friendly flooring and oversized decorative columns that harken back to the historic nature of the building's architecture. Together these elements combine to provide a sense of grandeur and character to fit the look and feel of the location.



A center aisle pulls the eye into fashion looks featured on custom-sized Big + Tall mannequins offering a sense of inclusivity and familiarity for the guest. Upon further navigation, guests will find an engagement center which serves as the hub for interaction, as well as a seating area for a comfortable, residential feel. The generously-sized fitting rooms and wider aisles are uniquely designed with special considerations. And rounding things out is an oversized vintage pool table serving as a display area and bold brand messaging re-confirming DXL is the authority for all Big + Tall guys.



Beyond these unique design elements, the new store also features DXL's new FITMAPSM Sizing Technology, an innovative in-store scanning technology that offers personalized measurements, fit recommendations, and custom clothing options for all customers.

"The Manhattan DXL is not just an updated store." Kantar continued. "It is a modern destination giving Big + Tall men fashion that fits comfortably, at a place that looks and feels unlike anywhere else they've ever shopped."



After decades of designing, creating and offering high-quality clothing that truly fit Big + Tall men, DXL's dedication to an underserved market has only grown, and continues with the expansion of over 250+ stores nationwide.



The new Manhattan store is now open.



About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men's Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.COM, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com.



