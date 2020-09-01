Destiny Media Technologies Inc. Selected to Present at the 2020 MicroCap Leadership Summit

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2020) - Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based music distribution, collaboration and content discovery platform, announces it has been selected to present at the 2020 MicroCap Leadership Summit, hosted by the MicroCapClub, on Friday, September 25, 2020.

President and CEO, Fred Vandenberg will present. The MicroCap Leadership Summit utilizes a small group format whereby the Company will present to approximately 50 retail and institutional microcap investors throughout the day.

For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit www.microcapclub.com/summit.

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

