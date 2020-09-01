Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Destiny Media Technologies Inc.    DSNY

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(DSNY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. Selected to Present at the 2020 MicroCap Leadership Summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 09:05am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2020) -  Destiny Media Technologies (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE®, a cloud-based music distribution, collaboration and content discovery platform, announces it has been selected to present at the 2020 MicroCap Leadership Summit, hosted by the MicroCapClub, on Friday, September 25, 2020.

President and CEO, Fred Vandenberg will present. The MicroCap Leadership Summit utilizes a small group format whereby the Company will present to approximately 50 retail and institutional microcap investors throughout the day.

For more information about the MicroCap Leadership Summit, please visit www.microcapclub.com/summit.

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies ("Destiny") provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE® (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Contact:

Fred Vandenberg
CEO, Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.
604 609 7736 x236

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62914


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC.
09:05aDestiny Media Technologies Inc. Selected to Present at the 2020 MicroCap Lead..
NE
07/15DESTINY MEDIA : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/15DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
07/15DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
05/01DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form..
AQ
04/15DESTINY MEDIA : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/15DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
03/05DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hol..
AQ
01/27DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form..
AQ
01/15DESTINY MEDIA : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 3,81 M - -
Net income 2019 0,61 M - -
Net cash 2019 2,89 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 18,0x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 6,38 M 6,38 M -
EV / Sales 2018 2,35x
EV / Sales 2019 2,12x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Destiny Media Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Frederick Vandenberg President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Hyon Myong Paul Cho Chairman
Sam Ritchie Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jay S. Graber Independent Director
David Alexander Summers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC.0.00%6
ACCENTURE13.94%152 643
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.42%115 330
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.01%109 817
VMWARE, INC.-4.84%60 733
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-18.42%59 804
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group