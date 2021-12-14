Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Destiny Media Technologies Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    DSNY   US25063G3039

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(DSNY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Destiny Media Technologies : Play MPE® Launches Caster Update – Release Scheduling

12/14/2021 | 03:08pm EST
Play MPE® has released a new update to the Caster application. This time-saving feature improves the speed and flexibility when adding recipients or recipient lists and expands scheduling capabilities. This important update is a critical new feature in global release management and provides time savings in local release management.

Disclaimer

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 20:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,17 M - -
Net income 2021 0,38 M - -
Net cash 2021 2,53 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,8 M 12,8 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,10x
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Destiny Media Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frederick Vandenberg President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Sam Ritchie Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Hyon Myong Paul Cho Chairman
Alen Vitasovic Director-Operations
Jay S. Graber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC.45.65%13
ACCENTURE PLC44.60%238 815
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.26.09%176 178
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.62%109 930
SNOWFLAKE INC.25.77%108 403
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.34.35%99 034