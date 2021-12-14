Destiny Media Technologies : Play MPE® Launches Caster Update – Release Scheduling

Play MPE® has released a new update to the Caster application. This time-saving feature improves the speed and flexibility when adding recipients or recipient lists and expands scheduling capabilities. This important update is a critical new feature in global release management and provides time savings in local release management.
