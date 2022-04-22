Destiny Media Technologies : Play MPE® expands partnership with Canadian Talent Search Competition Toyota Searchlight for 2022

Play MPE® expands its ongoing partnership with leading national talent search Toyota Searchlight which is a national competition to uncover the best new musical talent across Canada. Play MPE® sponsored prizes for 2021's winners as well as for 2020's grand prize winner Shawnee Kish who is a current Juno Award nominee for Contemporary Indigenous Artist of the Year. The competition is produced and hosted by CBC Music Top 20's Grant Lawrence. Play MPE is providing global music promotion distribution campaigns for the Grand Prize winner, all four runners-up as well as three voting prize winners this year.