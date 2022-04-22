Log in
    DSNY   US25063G3039

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(DSNY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/19 03:48:07 pm EDT
1.080 USD    0.00%
01:48pDESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES : Play MPE® expands partnership with Canadian Talent Search Competition Toyota Searchlight for 2022
PU
04/13TRANSCRIPT : Destiny Media Technologies Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 13, 2022
CI
04/13Destiny Media Technologies Inc. Appoints Olya Massalitina as its Chief Financial Officer
CI
Destiny Media Technologies : Play MPE® expands partnership with Canadian Talent Search Competition Toyota Searchlight for 2022

04/22/2022 | 01:48pm EDT
Play MPE® expands its ongoing partnership with leading national talent search Toyota Searchlight which is a national competition to uncover the best new musical talent across Canada. Play MPE® sponsored prizes for 2021's winners as well as for 2020's grand prize winner Shawnee Kish who is a current Juno Award nominee for Contemporary Indigenous Artist of the Year. The competition is produced and hosted by CBC Music Top 20's Grant Lawrence. Play MPE is providing global music promotion distribution campaigns for the Grand Prize winner, all four runners-up as well as three voting prize winners this year.

Disclaimer

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 17:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
