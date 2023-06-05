Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Destiny Media Technologies Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DSNY   US25063G3039

DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC.

(DSNY)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:33:15 2023-06-02 am EDT
0.6460 USD   +5.90%
03:37pDestiny Media Technologies : Play MPE® partners with Unsigned Only Music Competition 2023
PU
05/01Destiny Media Technologies Inc. authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
05/01Destiny Media Technologies Inc. announces an Equity Buyback for 506,213 shares, representing 5% of its issued share capital.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Destiny Media Technologies : Play MPE® partners with Unsigned Only Music Competition 2023

06/05/2023 | 03:37pm EDT
Play MPE® has partnered with the Unsigned Only Music Competition to award this year's Grand Prize and Fandemonium winners with International music promotion distribution packages. Unsigned Only provides independent artists with the chance to be heard by Grammy-winning artists, producers, and Music Business executives. Alongside prizing from Play MPE, Unsigned Only is also awarding the winners with recording studio time, and industry mentorship opportunities. The contest boasts an exciting panel of judges this year including Aimee Mann, Robert Smith (The Cure), Darryl McDaniels (Run DMC), Derek Brown (The Flaming Lips), Francisca Valenzuela, Jason Lipshutz (Billboard), James Whitting (Paradigm), David Sikorski (Earmilk), Lyndsey Parker (Yahoo Music), Debra Delshad (Angry Mob Music) and many more.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 19:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4,02 M - -
Net income 2022 0,15 M - -
Net cash 2022 2,13 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 58,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,54 M 6,54 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,84x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Destiny Media Technologies Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frederick Vandenberg President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Olya Massalitina Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Hyon Myong Paul Cho Chairman
Sergei Berenson Director-Engineering
Rebecca Collins Operations Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DESTINY MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES INC.20.30%7
ACCENTURE PLC16.70%196 653
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.50%146 860
SIEMENS AG22.86%135 418
IBM-6.01%120 243
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.35%89 449
