Destiny Media Technologies : Play MPE® partners with Unsigned Only Music Competition 2023

Play MPE® has partnered with the Unsigned Only Music Competition to award this year's Grand Prize and Fandemonium winners with International music promotion distribution packages. Unsigned Only provides independent artists with the chance to be heard by Grammy-winning artists, producers, and Music Business executives. Alongside prizing from Play MPE, Unsigned Only is also awarding the winners with recording studio time, and industry mentorship opportunities. The contest boasts an exciting panel of judges this year including Aimee Mann, Robert Smith (The Cure), Darryl McDaniels (Run DMC), Derek Brown (The Flaming Lips), Francisca Valenzuela, Jason Lipshutz (Billboard), James Whitting (Paradigm), David Sikorski (Earmilk), Lyndsey Parker (Yahoo Music), Debra Delshad (Angry Mob Music) and many more.