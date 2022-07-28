Destiny Pharma : Chair's Investor Update

Destiny Pharma plc

("Destiny Pharma" or "the Company")

Chair's Investor Update

Brighton, United Kingdom - 28 July 2022 - Destiny Pharma plc (AIM: DEST), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel products to prevent life-threatening infections, today announces an Investor Update from its Chair, Nick Rodgers.

"I am delighted with the progress we are making despite a difficult stock market, particularly in the life sciences sector, and the challenging economic background. At the fundraising in March, we undertook to complete two key tasks in 2022 - clarification of the XF-73 Nasal Phase 3 trial plan to prevent post-surgical Staphylococcus aureusinfections with the US FDA and a partnering deal for our NTCD-M3 Clostridioides difficileInfections (CDI) prevention therapy. We have progressed both tasks and look forward to further successes during the remainder of this year.

XF-73 Nasal and NTCD-M3

Clarification has been received from the FDA on our XF-73 Nasal Phase 3 clinical trial plans. The details of this encouraging feedback were recently announced on 19th July. Additionally, we continue to progress partnering discussions on NTCD-M3 with the aim of announcing a deal before year end.

All the clinical data and competitor analyses we have reviewed and the market research we have undertaken gives us great confidence that both XF-73 and NTCD-M3, when approved by regulators, will deliver significant patient benefits and clear cost savings to hospitals and payers by reducing the incidence and expense of treating these life-threatening infections. Moreover, both have reported excellent Phase 2 clinical and safety data and show robust commercial models with the potential to generate over one US$ billion in peak sales.

I am particularly pleased that, within two years, we have been able to advance NTCD-M3 from its acquisition in November 2020 and develop the package through our expert regulatory, clinical and manufacturing efforts and are now close to delivering a partnering deal. This is in line with the Company's stated strategy of seeking partners to help co-fund the required Phase 3 development of our lead assets and lead the commercialization.

Other activity

While our focus remains on our two Phase 3 products we have sought to advance other aspects of our pipeline. Recently, we secured funding from the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and also started a new research project targeted at Oral Mucositis. Our China partner, China Medical Systems, is carrying out pre-clinical work on their own XF-73 Dermal programme and SPOR-COV, our collaboration with SporeGen to develop a novel nasal spray to prevent viral respiratory infections, including COVID-19 and influenza, is in an exciting stage having almost completed the grant funded work.

I am extremely positive on the future of Destiny Pharma and I believe that our products can have a major impact in reducing infections worldwide and reduce healthcare costs. Our commitment to infection prevention is more relevant than ever and we have a very large opportunity to create significant value for our stakeholders including patients, healthcare systems and payers."

Nick Rodgers

Chair

