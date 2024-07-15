THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about the contents of this document, or the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own personal ﬁnancial advice immediately from your stockbroker, bank manager, solicitor, accountant or other independent ﬁnancial adviser authorised under FSMA 2000 if you are resident in the United Kingdom or, if not, from another appropriately authorised independent ﬁnancial adviser. If you have sold or transferred all of your Ordinary Shares in the Company, please send this document as soon as possible to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for onward transmission to the purchaser or transferee. If you have sold or transferred only part of your holding of Ordinary Shares, you should retain these documents and consult the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was made. Destiny Pharma plc (Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 with registered number 03167025) Cancellation of admission of Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM Re-registration as a private limited company Adoption of New Articles and Notice of General Meeting You are recommended to read the whole of this document but your attention is drawn, in particular, to the letter from the Chairman of the Company explaining the background to, and reasons for, the Proposals, which is set out in Part I (Letter from the Chairman of Destiny Pharma plc) of this document. The Notice of General Meeting to be held at the ofﬁces of Covington & Burling LLP, 22 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4BQ at 10.00 a.m. on 31 July 2024, is set out in Part II (Notice of General Meeting) of this document. You should submit your proxy vote online using the Link Investor Centre app or by accessing the web browser at https://investorcentre.linkgroup.co.uk/Login/Login. Alternatively, you may request a hard copy Form of Proxy from Link Group. The Form of Proxy for use in connection with the General Meeting should be completed by Shareholders and returned as soon as possible but in any event so as to be received by the Registrars at Link Group, PXS1, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL by no later than 10.00 a.m. on 29 July 2024 (or, in the case of an adjournment of the General Meeting, not later than 48 hours (excluding any part of a day that is not a working day) before the time ﬁxed for the holding of the adjourned meeting). Shareholders who hold their Ordinary Shares in uncertiﬁcated form in CREST may alternatively use the CREST Proxy Voting Service in accordance with the procedures set out in the CREST Manual as explained in the notes accompanying the Notice of General Meeting in Part II (Notice of General Meeting) of this document. Proxies submitted via CREST must be received by the issuer's agent (ID: RA10) by no later than 10.00 a.m. on 29 July 2024 (or, in the case of an adjournment of the General Meeting, not later than 48 hours (excluding any part of a day that is not a working day) before the time ﬁxed for the holding of the adjourned meeting). This document contains statements which are or may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". These include all statements other than statements of historical fact including, without limitation those regarding the Company's ﬁnancial position, business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, or any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "might", "anticipates", "would", "could", "shall", "estimate", "plans", "predicts", "continues", "assumes", "positioned", or similar expressions or negatives thereof. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this document. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to forward-looking statements contained herein to reﬂect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law or regulation (including the AIM Rules). Copies of this document will be available free of charge to the public from the Company's website www.destinypharma.com.

TABLE OF CONTENTS Page DIRECTORS, SECRETARY AND ADVISERS 3 EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS 4 DEFINITIONS 5 PART I - LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF DESTINY PHARMA PLC 8 PART II - NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING 17 APPENDIX A - GENERAL PRINCIPLES AND RULES OF THE TAKEOVER CODE 20 APPENDIX B - EFFECTS OF RE-REGISTRATION 22 APPENDIX C - NEW ARTICLES 23 2

DIRECTORS, SECRETARY AND ADVISERS Directors: Sir Nigel Rudd (Chairman) Chris Tovey (Chief Executive Ofﬁcer) Shaun Claydon (Chief Financial Ofﬁcer) Dr William Love (Founder and Chief Scientiﬁc Ofﬁcer) Dr Debra Barker (Senior Independent Director) James Stearns (Non-Executive Director) Aled Williams (Non-Executive Director) Nigel Brooksby (Non-Executive Director) Company Secretary: Shaun Claydon Registered Ofﬁce: Sussex Innovation Centre Science Park Square Falmer Brighton BN1 9SB Company Website: www.destinypharma.com Nominated Adviser: Shore Capital and Corporate Limited Cassini House 57 St James's Street London SW1A 1LD Broker: Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited Cassini House 57 St James's Street London SW1A 1LD Legal Advisers: Covington & Burling LLP 22 Bishopsgate London EC2N 4BQ Registrars: Link Group Central Square 29 Wellington Street Leeds LS1 4DL Public Relations: FTI Consulting LLP 200 Aldersgate Aldersgate Street London, EC1A 4HD 3

EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF PRINCIPAL EVENTS Event Date Announcement of the Proposals 15 July 2024 Posting of Circular 15 July 2024 Notice of the proposed Cancellation provided in accordance with AIM Rule 41 15 July 2024 Latest time and date for receipt of completed Form of Proxy to be valid 10.00 a.m. on 29 July 2024 at the General Meeting General Meeting 10.00 a.m. on 31 July 2024 Results of General Meeting announced through RIS 31 July 2024 Expected last day of dealings on AIM in the Ordinary Shares 12 August 2024 Expected cancellation of the admission to trading on AIM of 7.00 a.m. on 13 August 2024 the Ordinary Shares Matched Bargain Facility for Ordinary Shares commences 7.00 a.m. on 13 August 2024 Expected date of re-registration as a private limited company on or around 30 August 2024 Notes Each of the times and dates set out in the above timetable and mentioned in this document is subject to change by the Company, in which event details of the new times and dates will be notiﬁed to London Stock Exchange plc and the Company will make an appropriate announcement to a Regulatory Information Service. References to times in this document are to London time unless otherwise stated. If you want to request a hard copy Form of Proxy, please contact Link Group via email at shareholderenquiries@linkgroup.co.uk or on 0371 664 0300. Lines are open from 9.00 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays in England and Wales). 4

DEFINITIONS The following deﬁnitions apply throughout this document, unless the context requires otherwise: "AIM" the market of that name operated by the London Stock Exchange "AIM Delisting" or "Cancellation" the cancellation of the admission of the Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM, subject to the passing of the Delisting Resolution "AIM Rules" the AIM Rules for Companies and/or the AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers (as the context may require) "AIM Rules for Companies" the rules of AIM as set out in the publication entitled "AIM Rules for Companies" published by the London Stock Exchange from time to time "AIM Rules for Nominated the rules of AIM as set out in the publication entitled "AIM Rules for Advisers" Nominated Advisers" published by the London Stock Exchange from time to time "Articles" the articles of association of the Company in force at the date of this document "Board" or "Directors" the board of directors of the Company, whose names are listed on page 3 of this document "Business Day" any day (excluding Saturdays and Sundays and public holidays in England and Wales) on which banks are open in London for normal banking business and the London Stock Exchange is open for trading "Circular" or "this document" this circular of the Company giving (amongst other things) details of the Proposals and incorporating the Notice of General Meeting "Company" or "Destiny" Destiny Pharma plc, a company incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 03167025 and whose registered ofﬁce is at Sussex Innovation Centre, Science Park Square, Falmer, Brighton, BN1 9SB "CREST" the relevant system (as deﬁned in the CREST Regulations) for the paperless settlement of trades and the holding of uncertiﬁcated securities, operated by Euroclear, in accordance with the same regulations "CREST Manual" the rules governing the operation of CREST, as published by Euroclear "CREST member" a person who has been admitted by Euroclear as a system-member (as deﬁned in the CREST Regulations) "CREST participant" a person who is, in relation to CREST, a system participant (as deﬁned in the CREST Regulations) "CREST Regulations" the Uncertiﬁed Securities Regulations 2001 (SI 2001 No. 3875), as amended "CREST sponsor" a CREST participant admitted to CREST as a CREST sponsor "CREST sponsored member" a CREST member admitted to CREST as a sponsored member (which includes all CREST personal members) "Dealing Notice" a notiﬁcation by the London Stock Exchange disseminated through the RIS giving notice that the Ordinary Shares are cancelled from trading on AIM 5

"Delisting Resolution" "EIS" "Euroclear" "Existing Ordinary Shares" "FDA" "FDA QIDP" "Form of Proxy" "FSMA" "General Meeting" "ILAP" "Last Practicable Date" "London Stock Exchange" "Matched Bargain Facility" "MHRA" "MHRA IPD" "MRSA" "New Articles" "Notice of General Meeting" "NTCD-M3" "Ordinary Shares" "Phase 2" resolution 1 of the Resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting relating to the AIM Delisting as set out in the Notice of General Meeting UK Enterprise Investment Scheme Euroclear UK & International Limited, the operator of CREST the 95,770,611 existing Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company as at the Last Practicable Date the US Food and Drug Administration a drug designated as a qualiﬁed infectious disease product by the FDA that is eligible for fast track designation and priority review the form of proxy for use by Shareholders in relation to the General Meeting the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended) the general meeting of the Shareholders of the Company to be held at the ofﬁces of Covington & Burling LLP, 22 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4BQ at 10.00 a.m. on 31 July 2024, convened by the Notice of General Meeting of which is set out in Part II (Notice of General Meeting) of this document the UK Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway 12 July 2024, being the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this document London Stock Exchange plc the unregulated matched bargain trading facility to be provided by JP Jenkins which the Company intends to implement for the trading of Ordinary Shares following Cancellation the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency the Innovation Passport designation by the ILAP methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus the articles of association of the Company as set out in Appendix C, as proposed to be adopted pursuant to resolution 3 of the Resolutions to reﬂect the AIM Delisting and status of the Company as a private limited company following the Re-registration the notice of General Meeting which is set out in Part II (Notice of General Meeting) of this document a comprehensive research and clinical data set relating to an oral formulation of spores of a non-toxigenic strain of Clostridioides difﬁcile (REA type M3) ordinary shares of one penny each in the capital of the Company, having the rights and being subject to the restrictions contained in the Articles means a human clinical trial of a product, the principal purpose of which is a determination of safety and efﬁcacy in the target patient population or a similar clinical study prescribed by the relevant regulatory authorities 6

"Phase 3" means a human clinical trial of a product, the principal purpose of which is to conﬁrm the safety and efﬁcacy in the target patient population, or a similar clinical study prescribed by the relevant regulatory authorities "Proposals" the AIM Delisting, the Re-registration and the adoption of the New Articles "Registrars" or "Link Group" Link Group, a trading name of Link Market Services Limited, the Company's registrar "Regulatory Information a regulatory information service operated by the London Stock Service" or "RIS" Exchange as deﬁned in the AIM Rules for Companies "Re-registration" the re-registration of the Company as a private limited company "Resolutions" the resolutions to be proposed at the General Meeting as set out in the Notice of General Meeting "Sebela Pharmaceuticals" a US pharmaceutical company with a market leading position in gastroenterology and a focus on innovation in women's health "Shore Capital" Shore Capital and Corporate and/or Shore Capital Stockbrokers, as the context requires "Shore Capital and Corporate" Shore Capital and Corporate Limited, the Company's nominated adviser for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies "Shore Capital Stockbrokers" Shore Capital Stockbrokers Limited, the Company's broker for the purposes of the AIM Rules for Companies "Shareholders" and each being the holders of Ordinary Shares for the time being individually a "Shareholder" "Takeover Code" the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers published by the Takeover Panel "Takeover Panel" the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers "UK MAR" the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 "UK" or "United Kingdom" the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland "uncertiﬁcated" or a share or other security recorded on the relevant register of the "in uncertiﬁcated form" share or security concerned as being held in uncertiﬁcated from in CREST and title to which, by virtue of the CREST Regulations, may be transferred by means of CREST "VCT" UK Venture Capital Trust scheme "XF-73 Nasal" a nasal gel for prevention of post-surgical infections All references in this document to "£", "pence" or "p" are to the lawful currency of the United Kingdom. All references to time in this document are to London time. 7

PART I LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF DESTINY PHARMA PLC Destiny Pharma plc (Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006 with registered number 03167025) Directors: Registered Ofﬁce: Sir Nigel Rudd (Chairman) Sussex Innovation Centre Chris Tovey (Chief Executive Ofﬁcer) Science Park Square Shaun Claydon (Chief Financial Ofﬁcer) Falmer Dr William Love (Founder and Chief Scientiﬁc Ofﬁcer) Brighton BN1 9SB Dr Debra Barker (Senior Independent Director) James Stearns (Non-Executive Director) Aled Williams (Non-Executive Director) Nigel Brooksby (Non-Executive Director) 15 July 2024 Dear Shareholder, Cancellation of admission of Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM Re-registration as a private limited company Adoption of New Articles and Notice of General Meeting 1. Introduction Earlier today, the Company announced that, following the completion of its review of strategic options to further the development of the business and its lead asset, XF-73 Nasal, the Board has concluded that it is in the best interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole, to seek Shareholders' approval for the proposed cancellation of the admission of the Ordinary Shares to trading on AIM, the proposed re-registration of the Company as a private company, and the proposed adoption of New Articles (to reﬂect the Company's change from a public limited company to a private limited company) with effect from the Cancellation. Pursuant to Rule 41 of the AIM Rules, the Company, through its Nominated Adviser, Shore Capital, has notiﬁed the London Stock Exchange of the date of the proposed Cancellation. The Company is seeking Shareholder approval for the Cancellation and Re-registration at the General Meeting, which has been convened for 10.00 a.m. on 31 July 2024 at the ofﬁces of Covington & Burling LLP, 22 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4BQ. The Company is also seeking Shareholder approval at this General Meeting for the adoption of the New Articles. If the Delisting Resolution is passed at the General Meeting, it is anticipated that the Cancellation will become effective at 7.00 a.m. on 13 August 2024. The Delisting Resolution is conditional, pursuant to Rule 41 of the AIM Rules, upon the approval of Shareholders holding not less than 75 per cent. of the votes cast by Shareholders (whether present in person or by proxy) at the General Meeting, notice of which is set out in Part II (Notice of General Meeting) of this document. The Company has received irrevocable undertakings to vote in favour of the Resolutions from Joe Eagle, the Wade Family and each of the Directors who hold shares in the Company, and non-binding letters of intent from CMS Medical Venture Investment and A & B (HK) Company Limited, as set out in paragraph 11 of this Part I (Letter from the Chairman of Destiny Pharma plc) of this document representing approximately 25.97 per cent. of the Existing Ordinary Shares. 8

The purpose of this document is to explain the background to, and the reasons for, the Proposals and to explain the consequences of the Proposals and provide reasons why the Directors consider the Proposals are in the best interests of the Company and its Shareholders as a whole. The Notice of the General Meeting is set out in Part II (Notice of General Meeting) of this document. 2. Background to and reasons for the Proposals The Board continues to believe that XF-73 Nasal, the Company's lead drug candidate, is highly differentiated with substantial market potential. It targets a signiﬁcant medical, patient and health system need in preventing post-surgical site infections, even when MRSA is present. Having successfully completed Phase 2 development, which, in the Board's opinion, has signiﬁcantly de-riskedXF-73 Nasal, the Company has worked diligently to design an efﬁcient Phase 3 clinical development programme. The Board also continues to believe that market research supports the proposition that the emerging clinical proﬁle of XF-73 Nasal suggests this product could be an "excellent ﬁt" for its target indication, a positioning implicitly endorsed by the FDA QIDP and MHRA IPD designations XF-73 Nasal has received. Therefore, the Board believes that XF-73 Nasal represents a commercially signiﬁcant and attractive proposition and, furthermore, that progressing XF-73 Nasal through the remainder of its late-stage clinical development should create considerable shareholder value while bringing an important therapy to patients. However, as detailed below, the Board has considered the likelihood of the Company reaching agreement on an appropriate licensing deal in the near term and its ability to raise the signiﬁcant quantum of capital necessary to advance the XF-73 Nasal programme meaningfully whilst it remains on the public markets. It has concluded that it is very unlikely that an appropriate licensing deal will be forthcoming in the near term, nor that it is realistic to raise sufﬁcient equity capital from the public markets in order to fund and progress the required Phase 3 trial. Feedback from a broad number of potential other sources of equity capital suggests that a possible funding proposal could only be forthcoming if Destiny was a private company. Given the Company's limited cash resources (£2.9 million as at 30 June 2024), absent a near-term partnership deal or securing sufﬁcient funding to advance the development of XF-73 Nasal in the short- term, the Board has concluded that it would have to review and consider what limited remaining options are available to it, and there is a high likelihood that this would involve liquidating the Company. As previously communicated, in recent months, the Company has taken important steps to improve the attractiveness of XF-73 Nasal in the context of securing a meaningful licensing deal on XF-73 Nasal that could fund future activities such as completing the Phase 3 studies - these steps include developing a new clinical trial design that is expected to cost approximately £25 million, less than half of the previously planned Phase 3 trial, whilst still delivering the same indication and commercial returns, and conducting an ongoing exercise to broaden understanding of the market potential for XF-73 Nasal in the United States and the commercial go to market model. However, the Company recognises the challenges presented by the antibiotics markets more broadly, with a growing incidence of bacterial resistance arising to existing agents on their continued use and overuse to treat infections. In order to reduce the likelihood of resistance arising to newer agents, health systems promote antimicrobial stewardship which ultimately limits the use and rate of uptake of new antibiotics and thus their commercial potential. This has led to a paucity of funding for new antibiotics, even for anti-infectives such as XF-73 Nasal which has a differentiated proposition including use as a very short-course prophylactic, rather than a treatment over an extended period of time and, if approved, would be a ﬁrst-in-class antimicrobial where no resistance has been observed to date. For some time, the Company has been seeking a licencing partner to progress and fund the development of XF-73 Nasal. More recently, as announced on 25 April 2024, and in light of a cash runway that only extends to Q1 2025, alongside licencing activities the Board has also been evaluating a range of other strategic options with its Financial Adviser, Rothchild & Co, to secure funding required to conduct the Phase 3 clinical studies. While milestone payments are due in future from the collaboration and co-development agreement with Sebela Pharmaceuticals in respect of NTCD-M3, the Company's lead asset for the prevention of 9