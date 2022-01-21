Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Destiny Pharma plc
  News
  Summary
    DEST   GB00BDHSP575

DESTINY PHARMA PLC

(DEST)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/20 11:35:02 am
104.5 GBX   --.--%
Destiny Pharma : Lancet Report

01/21/2022 | 02:32am EST
Destiny Pharma plc

("Destiny Pharma" or "the Company")

Important Lancet report highlights growing threat of Antimicrobial Resistance with over one million deaths per year

Destiny Pharma's XFplatform is delivering effective drug candidates that also address the threat of AMR

Brighton, United Kingdom, 21 January 2022- Destiny Pharma plc (AIM: DEST), a clinical stage innovative biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines that can prevent life threatening infections, today notes the publication of a major Lancet study highlighting that over one million deaths occurred in 2019 due to bacterial Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and that AMR is one of the leading causes of death across the world. The report also notes the importance of infection prevention in mitigating AMR and names Staphylococcus aureusas one of the six leading lethal pathogens.

Neil Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Destiny Pharma,said: "This report validates the very realclinical need and potential global commercial opportunity for our XF platform as it delivers clinical candidates that prevent infections whilst addressing the threat of AMR. The excellent results from our Phase 2b study demonstrate the potential of our XF-73 nasal gel to prevent post-surgical infections caused by S. aureus, such as MRSA, and we are focused on finalising the Phase 3 clinical trial plans. Additionally, we are testing XF-73 in two dermal infection preclinical programmes."

Link to Lancet review: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(21)02724-0/fulltext

Destiny Pharma's XF platform delivers new infection prevention treatments that have been shown in published studies not to generate AMR due to XF's novel, fast, mode of action. XF drugs therefore have the potential to help address this global health threat. Destiny Pharma is committed to progressing the most advanced XF clinical candidates through clinical trials in order to meet the established clinical need and the significant commercial opportunities.

In 2021, The Company announced strong positive results from its Phase 2b clinical study of XF-73 nasal gel, as a new product for the prevention of post-surgical infections such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus(MRSA).The primary efficacy endpoint was met with an exceptionally high statistical significance and no treatment related safety events.

Destiny Pharma is in advanced discussions with regulatory authorities in Europe and the US to clarify the design, size and costs of the final Phase 3 clinical trials needed for registration. The Company expects to receive feedback from the European Medicines Authority (EMA) during Q1 this year and from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Q2, 2022. Furthermore, the Company is confident this Phase 3 clinical trial clarity will help with the negotiation of partnering agreements.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Destiny Pharma plc

Neil Clark, CEO

Shaun Claydon, CFO

pressoffice@destinypharma.com

+44 (0)1273 704 440

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Manel Mateus, Vici Rabbetts

DestinyPharma@optimumcomms.com

+44 (0) 208 078 4357

finnCap Ltd(Nominated Advisor Joint Broker)

Geoff Nash / Kate Bannatyne, Corporate Finance

Alice Lane, Corporate Broking

+44 (0) 207 220 0500

WG Partners(Joint Broker)

Nigel Barnes / Claes Spång / Nigel Birks

+44 (0) 203 705 9330

MC Associates AG

Anne Hennecke / Andreas Burckhardt

+49-211-529252-0

Notes to Editors

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma is a clinical stage, innovative biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines that can prevent life-threatening infections. Its pipeline has novel microbiome-based biotherapeutics and XF drug clinical assets including NTCD-M3, a Phase 3 ready treatment for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI) recurrence which is the leading cause of hospital acquired infection in the US and also XF-73 nasal gel, which has recently completed a positive Phase 2b clinical trial targeting the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal hospital infections including MRSA. It is also co-developing SPOR-COV, a novel, biotherapeutic product for the prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory infections and has earlier grant funded XF research projects.

For further information, please visit www.destinypharma.com

Forward looking statements

Certain information contained in this announcement, including any information as to the Group's strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance, constitutes "forward-looking statements". These forward looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "projects", "expects", "intends", "aims", "plans", "predicts", "may", "will", "seeks" "could" "targets" "assumes" "positioned" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. They appear in a number of places throughout this announcement and include statements regarding the intentions, beliefs or current expectations of the Directors concerning, among other things, the Group's results of operations, financial condition, prospects, growth, strategies and the industries in which the Group operates. The directors of the company believe that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but may be affected by a number of variables which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future or are beyond the Group's control. Forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Even if the Group's actual results of operations, financial condition and the development of the industries in which the Group operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this document, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Disclaimer

Destiny Pharma plc published this content on 21 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2022 07:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
