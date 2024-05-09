Appendix

Explanatory notes

Resolution 1 - 2023 Annual Report

The Directors are required by legislation to present the 2023 Annual Report to members at the Annual General Meeting. The 2023 Annual Report contains the accounts for Destiny Pharma plc for the year ended 31 December 2023, the auditor's report on those accounts and the Directors' and strategic reports for the year. The 2023 Annual Report was posted to shareholders on 9 May 2024 and is available on the Company's website. The directors ask that shareholders approve the 2023 Annual Report.

Resolutions 2, 3, and 4 - election and re-election of Directors

At the meeting Dr William Love will be proposed for re-election and Sir Nigel Rudd and Christopher Tovey, who have been appointed as Directors since the last annual general meeting, will be proposed for election by shareholders as Directors in accordance with our Articles of Association.

Further information about Dr William Love, Sir Nigel Rudd and Christopher Tovey can be found on page 37 of the 2023 Annual Report and on the Company's website at https://www.destinypharma.com/about-us/board-of-directors/.

Resolutions 5 and 6 - auditor's re-appointment and remuneration

Resolution 5 is for the re-appointment of Crowe U.K. LLP as the Company's auditor to hold office until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which statutory accounts are laid before the company. Resolution 6 is to authorise the Directors, in accordance with standard practice, to agree the remuneration of the Company's auditors. The Board has delegated authority for this to the Audit Committee of the Board.

Resolution 7 - authority to allot shares

The authority conferred on the Directors at the Company's AGM held in 2023 to allot shares in accordance with section

551 of the Companies Act 2006 expires at the conclusion of this year's AGM. The purpose of Resolution 7 is to replace that authority.

It will authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares of up to a maximum aggregate nominal amount of £635,412.42. This equals, in amount, two thirds (66.67%) of our issued share capital as at 8 May 2024 (the "ISC"), being the latest practicable date before the publication of this Notice. Any use of this authority over one third of our issued share capital (i.e., in excess of ordinary shares of an aggregate nominal value of £317,706.21) will be limited to use in connection with a rights issue

or other fully-pre-emptive offer.

The authority being sought is, therefore, in line with the latest guidance published by the Investment Association in February 2023 on the powers of directors to allot shares.

The authority will expire on 11 September 2025 or, if earlier, at the conclusion of our next annual general meeting.

Resolution 8 - disapplication of pre-emption rights (general)

This resolution authorises the Directors in certain circumstances to allot equity securities for cash other than in accordance with the statutory pre-emption rights (which would otherwise require the Company to offer all allotments for cash first to existing shareholders in proportion to their holdings).

The relevant circumstances are: (a) where the allotment takes place in connection with a rights issue or other fully

pre-emptive offer; (b) the allotment is limited to a maximum nominal amount of £95,311.86 representing approximately

10% of the ISC; or (c) the allotment or sale (otherwise than pursuant to (a) and (b)) of equity securities on a non-pre-emptive basis up to 2% of the ISC to be used only for the purposes of making a follow-on offer to existing holders of securities not allocated shares under (a) and (b).

Resolution 8 is in line with the guidance set out in the Pre-emption Group's Statement of Principles for the Disapplication of Pre-emption Rights, as updated in November 2022 (the "Statement of Principles").

This authority, which replaces the previous authority to disapply pre-emption rights conferred on the Directors at the annual general meeting of the Company held in 2023, will expire on 11 September 2025 or, if earlier, at the conclusion of our next annual general meeting.

Resolution 9 - Directors' power to issue shares for cash (specific)

In addition to resolution 8, this resolution authorises the Directors to allot equity securities for cash other than in accordance with the statutory pre-emption rights (which would otherwise require the Company to offer all allotments for cash first to existing shareholders in proportion to their holdings) provided that this power is limited to (a) the allotment or sale of equity securities on a non-pre-emptive basis up to a maximum nominal value of £95,311.86, representing approximately 10% of the ISC; and used only for the purposes of financing (or refinancing, if the authority is to be used within six months after the original transaction) a transaction which the Board determines to be an acquisition or other capital investment (of a kind contemplated by the Statement of Principles); and (b) the allotment or sale (otherwise than pursuant to (a) and (b)) of equity securities on a non-pre-emptive basis up to 2% of the ISC to be used only for the purposes of making a follow-on offer to existing holders of securities not allocated shares under (a) and (b) above.

Resolution 9 is in line with the Statement of Principles.

The authority will expire on 11 September 2025 or, if earlier, at the conclusion of our next annual general meeting.