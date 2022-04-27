Destiny Pharma : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Destiny Pharma plc

Brighton, United Kingdom - 27 April 2022- Destiny Pharma plc (AIM: DEST) a clinical stage innovative biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines that can prevent life-threatening infections, announces that the following documents are now available on the Company's website at www.destinypharma.com

• Annual Report and Accounts of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021

• Notice of the 2022 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") which is to be held at 11.00 a.m. on 27 May, 2022 at the offices of finnCap Ltd, One Bartholomew Close, London, EC1A 7BL

Printed copies of both documents will be posted to shareholders today.

For those shareholders unable to attend the AGM in person, the Company will operate a virtual facility to allow shareholders to listen in to the business of the AGM. However, shareholders will not be able to vote online during the meeting and are therefore urged to submit their votes via proxy as early as possible.

The Company is using the Investor Meet Company platform. This platform will allow shareholders to follow proceedings of the AGM and hear from the Company via the live presentation and Q&A session immediately following the AGM. The Company will also provide an online recording, available on the Investor Meet Company platform after the meeting.

Shareholders are invited to pre-submit questions online via the Investor Meet Company platform up until 11.00 a.m. on 26 May 2022, being the day before the AGM, or during the AGM itself via the Q&A function. Please include the Shareholder's name and Shareholder Reference Number (which can be found on the share certificate or proxy form).

Shareholders who wish to attend the AGM online should register for the event in advance via the following link: https://www.investormeetcompany.com/destiny-pharma-plc/register-investor.

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma is a clinical stage, innovative biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines that can prevent life-threatening infections. Its pipeline has novel microbiome-based biotherapeutics and XF drug clinical assets including NTCD-M3, a Phase 3 ready treatment for the prevention of C. difficileinfection (CDI) recurrence which is the leading cause of hospital acquired infection in the US and also XF-73 nasal gel, which has recently completed a positive Phase 2b clinical trial targeting the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal hospital infections including MRSA. It is also co-developing SPOR-COV, a novel, biotherapeutic product for the prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory infections and has earlier grant funded XF research projects.

