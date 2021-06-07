Destiny Pharma : 07 June 2021 – Destiny Pharma welcomes G7's Communique on Antimicrobial Resistance

Destiny Pharma plc

('Destiny Pharma' or 'the Company')

Destiny Pharma welcomes G7's Communique on Antimicrobial Resistance

Highlights the global threat of the 'silent pandemic' and the urgent need for the development of new treatments

Brighton, United Kingdom - 7th June 2021 - Destiny Pharma plc (AIM: DEST), a clinical stage innovative biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines that can prevent life-threatening infections, welcomes the G7 Health Ministers' Meeting communique on 4 June 2021 and its strong message highlighting the global threat of the 'silent pandemic' of Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) and the urgent need for the development of new treatments. Full details are set out at https://www.g7uk.org/g7-health-ministers-meeting-communique-oxford-4-june-2021/

In the announcement the G7 have set out their clear intention to offer increased government support through regulatory frameworks, financial investment and commercial procurement schemes for new medicines that address AMR. They note that the COVID-19 pandemic has 'brought into stark focus the impact a novel and initially untreatable infectious disease can have on humanity … [and] highlighted the importance of infection prevention and control measures to tackle AMR.'

Destiny Pharma has been focused for many years on developing novel medicines from its XF platform that specifically address the AMR threat through the XF platform's unique mechanism of action which can provide safe, effective and fast acting treatments that

do not generate resitance. Its lead programme, XF-73 nasal gel for the decolonisation of patients prior to surgery who are carrying Staphylococcus aureus in the nose, recently delivered excellent Phase 2 data and will now move forward to its final Phase 3 clinical

trials. There are also earlier XF research projects targeted at preventing and/or treating infections whilst also addressing the threat of AMR and not causing the generation of new 'superbug' strains.

Destiny Pharma also has a Phase 3 ready clinical programme targeted at preventing the recurrence of gut infections caused by toxic strains of C. difficile infections (CDI). This programme uses a non-toxic strain of C. difficile called NTCD-M3 and has extensive

Phase 2 data showing it to be very effective at reducing the recurrence of CDI and thereby reduces the need for additional treatment with antibiotics. Lower use of antibiotics has the potential to reduce the generation of resistant strains and is in line with G7 and

WHO recommendations.

Neil Clark, CEO of Destiny Pharma, commented:

'We are very pleased that the G7 Health Ministers Meeting has again strongly supported investment, regulatory and commercial incentives for drug developers such as Destiny Pharma. We are working hard to bring new medicines to patients that address the global threat of AMR whilst at the same time delivering cost effective and safe treatments to patients and healthcare practitioners.

Our XF platform has been targeted at the AMR threat for many years and we are very well positioned to rise to the challenge presented by these dangerous pathogens.'

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma is a clinical stage, innovative biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines that can prevent life-threatening infections. Its pipeline has novel microbiome-based biotherapeutics and XF drug clinical assets including NTCD-M3, a Phase 3 ready treatment for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI) recurrence which is the leading cause of hospital acquired infection in the US and also XF-73 nasal gel, which has recently completed a positive Phase 2b clinical trial targeting the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal hospital infections including MRSA. It is also co-developing SPOR-COV, a

novel, biotherapeutic product for the prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory infections and has earlier grant funded XFresearch projects.

