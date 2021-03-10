Log in
Destiny Pharma : CSO Joins UKRI COVID-19 Taskforce

03/10/2021 | 02:09am EST
Destiny Pharma plc

('Destiny Pharma' or 'the Company')

Destiny Pharma Announces Chief Scientific Officer Dr Bill Love

Joins UKRI COVID-19 Research and Innovation Taskforce

Brighton, United Kingdom - 10th March 2021 -Destiny Pharma plc (AIM: DEST), a clinical stage innovative biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines that can prevent life threatening infections, today announces that Dr Bill Love, Chief Scientific Officer of Destiny Pharma, has joined the UK Research and Innovation ('UKRI') COVID-19 Research and Innovation Taskforce.

On 31st March 2020, UKRI launched a funding call inviting research and innovation proposals to address and mitigate the health, social, economic and environmental impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The UKRI Taskforce, which include industry experts such as Dr Love, provides advice and support in the delivery of the UKRI's COVID-19 research and innovation funding. This will include the identification of future priorities and opportunities for research and innovation projects.

Dr Bill Love, Chief Scientific Officer of Destiny Pharma, said: 'I am honoured to join the UKRI Taskforce,created to focus on the strength and creativity of the UK's world-class research base. I look forward to supporting UKRI in the identification of research and innovation projects to tackle this significant challenge worldwide.'

Destiny Pharma is currently developing with SporeGen Ltd, a novel, biotherapeutic product SPOR-COV for the prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory infections. SPOR-COV utilises the innate immune system with the aim of developing COVID-19 protection within a few days after dosing.

ENDS

For further information, please contact:

Destiny Pharma plc

Neil Clark, CEO

Shaun Claydon, CFO

pressoffice@destinypharma.com

+44 (0)1273 704 440

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Shabnam Bashir, Manel Mateus

DestinyPharma@optimumcomms.com

+44 (0) 203 174 1789

finnCap Ltd(Nominated Advisor Joint Broker)

Geoff Nash / Kate Bannatyne, Corporate Finance

Alice Lane, Corporate Broking

+44 (0) 207 220 0500

WG Partners(Joint Broker)

Nigel Barnes / Claes Spång / Nigel Birks

+44 (0) 203 705 9330

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma is a clinical stage, innovative biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines that can prevent life-threatening infections. Its pipeline has novel microbiome-based biotherapeutics and XF drug clinical assets including NTCD-M3, a Phase 3 ready treatment for the prevention of C. difficileinfection (CDI) recurrence which is the leading cause of hospital acquired infection in the US and also XF-73 nasal gel, which is in a Phase 2b clinical trial targeting the prevention of post-surgical Staphylococcal hospital infections including MRSA. It is also co-developing SPOR-COV, a novel, biotherapeutic product for the prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory infections and has earlier grant funded XF research projects.

For further information, please visit https://www.destinypharma.com

About Innovate UK:

Innovate UK, the UK's innovation agency, drives productivity and economic growth by supporting businesses to develop and realise the potential of new ideas. We connect businesses to the partners, customers and investors that can help them turn ideas into commercially successful products and services and business growth. We fund business and research collaborations to accelerate innovation and drive business investment into R&D. Our support is available to businesses across all economic sectors, value chains and UK regions.

Disclaimer

Destiny Pharma plc published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 07:08:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
