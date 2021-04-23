Log in
    DEST   GB00BDHSP575

DESTINY PHARMA PLC

(DEST)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/22 11:35:08 am
157.5 GBX   -3.08%
02:12aDESTINY PHARMA  : Director Dealing
PU
04/15DESTINY PHARMA  : Audited results for the year ended 31 December 2020
AQ
04/15DESTINY PHARMA  : FY 2020 Investor Presentation
PU
Destiny Pharma : Director Dealing

04/23/2021 | 02:12am EDT
Destiny Pharma plc

('Destiny Pharma' or the 'Company')

Director Dealing

Brighton, United Kingdom - 23 April 2021 - Destiny Pharma plc (AIM: DEST) a clinical stage innovative biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines that can prevent life threatening infections, announces that it was notified on 22 April 2021 that on that same day, Nick Rodgers, Chairman of the Company, purchased 5,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 158p per Ordinary Share. Following the transaction his total beneficial interest is 52,462 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.09% of the total issued share capital of the Company.

Details of the full notification received by the Company are set out below:

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Nick Rodgers

2.

Reason for the Notification

a)

Position/status

Chairman

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Destiny Pharma plc

b)

LEI

213800O9WH9Z38EHAC95

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each in Destiny Pharma plc

Identification code

DEST GB00BDHSP575

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

158 pence per Ordinary Share

5,000 Ordinary Shares

d)

Aggregated information:

Aggregated volume

Price

See 4c) above

e)

Date of the transaction

22 April 2021

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, AIM Market

Enquiries:

Destiny Pharma plc

+44 (0) 12 7370 4440

Neil Clark (Chief Executive Officer)
Shaun Claydon (Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary)

finnCap Limited - Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker

+44 (0) 20 7220 0500

Geoff Nash / Kate Bannatyne / Charlie Beeson (Corporate Finance)
Alice Lane (ECM)

WG Partners LLP - Joint Broker

+44 (0) 20 3705 9330

Nigel Barnes / Claes Spång / Nigel Birks / Andrew Craig

Optimum Strategic Communications

+44 (0) 20 3174 1789

Mary Clark / Shabnam Bashir / Manel Mateus

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma is a clinical stage, innovative biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines that can prevent life-threatening infections. Its pipeline has novel microbiome-based biotherapeutics and XF drug clinical assets including NTCD-M3, a Phase 3 ready treatment for the prevention of C. difficileinfection (CDI) recurrence which is the leading cause of hospital acquired infection in the US and also XF-73 nasal gel, which is in a Phase 2b clinical trial targeting the prevention of post-surgical Staphylococcal hospital including MRSA. It is also co-developing SPOR-COV, a novel, biotherapeutic product for the prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory infections and has earlier grant funded XF research projects.

For further information, please visit https://www.destinypharma.com

Disclaimer

Destiny Pharma plc published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 06:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
