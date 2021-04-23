Destiny Pharma : Director Dealing

Destiny Pharma plc

('Destiny Pharma' or the 'Company')

Director Dealing

Brighton, United Kingdom - 23 April 2021 - Destiny Pharma plc (AIM: DEST) a clinical stage innovative biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines that can prevent life threatening infections, announces that it was notified on 22 April 2021 that on that same day, Nick Rodgers, Chairman of the Company, purchased 5,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 158p per Ordinary Share. Following the transaction his total beneficial interest is 52,462 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.09% of the total issued share capital of the Company.

Details of the full notification received by the Company are set out below:

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Nick Rodgers 2. Reason for the Notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Destiny Pharma plc b) LEI 213800O9WH9Z38EHAC95 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each in Destiny Pharma plc Identification code DEST GB00BDHSP575 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) 158 pence per Ordinary Share 5,000 Ordinary Shares d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume Price See 4c) above e) Date of the transaction 22 April 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM Market

Enquiries:

The information communicated in this announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma is a clinical stage, innovative biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines that can prevent life-threatening infections. Its pipeline has novel microbiome-based biotherapeutics and XF drug clinical assets including NTCD-M3, a Phase 3 ready treatment for the prevention of C. difficileinfection (CDI) recurrence which is the leading cause of hospital acquired infection in the US and also XF-73 nasal gel, which is in a Phase 2b clinical trial targeting the prevention of post-surgical Staphylococcal hospital including MRSA. It is also co-developing SPOR-COV, a novel, biotherapeutic product for the prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory infections and has earlier grant funded XF research projects.

For further information, please visit https://www.destinypharma.com