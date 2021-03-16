Destiny Pharma : Notice of Results

Destiny Pharma plc

('Destiny Pharma' or 'the Company')

Notice of Full Year Results and Clinical Trial Update

Brighton, United Kingdom

- 16th March 2021 -

Destiny Pharma (AIM: DEST), a clinical stage innovative biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines that can prevent life threatening infections , will announce its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020, on Wednesday 14th April 2021.

Destiny will host an analyst presentation on the same day, at 9:30 am BST, followed by a Q&A session, accessible via conference call or webcast. The webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://www.destinypharma.com/

For details of the conference call, please contact DestinyPharma@optimumcomms.com

The Company is also pleased to announce it has completed the 'data lock' on the Phase 2b clinical study testing its XF-73 nasal gel as a novel product for the prevention of post-surgical infections such as MRSA caused by Staphylococcal aureusand is expecting to announce the study results at the end of this month. Destiny will hold a webcast on the same day of this clinical trial results announcement to discuss the findings of the study, details to be confirmed.

For further information, please contact:

Destiny Pharma plc

Neil Clark, CEO

Shaun Claydon, CFO

pressoffice@destinypharma.com

+44 (0)1273 704 440

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Shabnam Bashir, Manel Mateus

DestinyPharma@optimumcomms.com

+44 (0) 203 174 1789

finnCap Ltd(Nominated Advisor Joint Broker)

Geoff Nash / Kate Bannatyne, Corporate Finance

Alice Lane, Corporate Broking

+44 (0) 207 220 0500

WG Partners(Joint Broker)

Nigel Barnes / Claes Spång / Nigel Birks

+44 (0) 203 705 9330

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma is a clinical stage, innovative biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines that can prevent life-threatening infections. Its pipeline has novel microbiome-based biotherapeutics and XF drug clinical assets including NTCD-M3, a Phase 3 ready treatment for the prevention of C. difficileinfection (CDI) recurrence which is the leading cause of hospital acquired infection in the US and also XF-73 nasal gel, which is in a Phase 2b clinical trial targeting the prevention of post-surgical Staphylococcal hospital infections including MRSA. It is also co-developing SPOR-COV, a novel, biotherapeutic product for the prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory infections and has earlier grant funded XF research projects.

For further information, please visit https://www.destinypharma.com