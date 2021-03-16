Destiny Pharma : Notice of Results

Destiny Pharma plc
('Destiny Pharma' or 'the Company')
Notice of Full Year Results and Clinical Trial Update
Brighton, United Kingdom - 16th March 2021 - Destiny Pharma (AIM: DEST), a clinical stage innovative biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines that can prevent life threatening infections, will announce its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020, on Wednesday 14th April 2021.
Destiny will host an analyst presentation on the same day, at 9:30 am BST, followed by a Q&A session, accessible via conference call or webcast. The webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://www.destinypharma.com/
For details of the conference call, please contact DestinyPharma@optimumcomms.com
The Company is also pleased to announce it has completed the 'data lock' on the Phase 2b clinical study testing its XF-73 nasal gel as a novel product for the prevention of post-surgical infections such as MRSA caused by Staphylococcal aureusand is expecting to announce the study results at the end of this month. Destiny will hold a webcast on the same day of this clinical trial results announcement to discuss the findings of the study, details to be confirmed.
For further information, please contact:
Destiny Pharma plc
Neil Clark, CEO
Shaun Claydon, CFO
pressoffice@destinypharma.com
+44 (0)1273 704 440
Optimum Strategic Communications
Mary Clark, Shabnam Bashir, Manel Mateus
DestinyPharma@optimumcomms.com
+44 (0) 203 174 1789
finnCap Ltd(Nominated Advisor Joint Broker)
Geoff Nash / Kate Bannatyne, Corporate Finance
Alice Lane, Corporate Broking
+44 (0) 207 220 0500
WG Partners(Joint Broker)
Nigel Barnes / Claes Spång / Nigel Birks
+44 (0) 203 705 9330
About Destiny Pharma
Destiny Pharma is a clinical stage, innovative biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines that can prevent life-threatening infections. Its pipeline has novel microbiome-based biotherapeutics and XF drug clinical assets including NTCD-M3, a Phase 3 ready treatment for the prevention of C. difficileinfection (CDI) recurrence which is the leading cause of hospital acquired infection in the US and also XF-73 nasal gel, which is in a Phase 2b clinical trial targeting the prevention of post-surgical Staphylococcal hospital infections including MRSA. It is also co-developing SPOR-COV, a novel, biotherapeutic product for the prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory infections and has earlier grant funded XF research projects.
For further information, please visit https://www.destinypharma.com