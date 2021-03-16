Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Destiny Pharma plc    DEST   GB00BDHSP575

DESTINY PHARMA PLC

(DEST)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/15 12:35:01 pm
133 GBX   +15.65%
03:16aDESTINY PHARMA  : Notice of Results
PU
03/15DESTINY PHARMA  : Announces Agreement with NIAID
PU
03/10DESTINY PHARMA  : 10 Mar 2021 – Destiny Pharma CSO Joins UKRI COVID-19 Taskforce
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Destiny Pharma : Notice of Results

03/16/2021 | 03:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Destiny Pharma plc

('Destiny Pharma' or 'the Company')

Notice of Full Year Results and Clinical Trial Update

Brighton, United Kingdom - 16th March 2021 - Destiny Pharma (AIM: DEST), a clinical stage innovative biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines that can prevent life threatening infections, will announce its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020, on Wednesday 14th April 2021.

Destiny will host an analyst presentation on the same day, at 9:30 am BST, followed by a Q&A session, accessible via conference call or webcast. The webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://www.destinypharma.com/

For details of the conference call, please contact DestinyPharma@optimumcomms.com

The Company is also pleased to announce it has completed the 'data lock' on the Phase 2b clinical study testing its XF-73 nasal gel as a novel product for the prevention of post-surgical infections such as MRSA caused by Staphylococcal aureusand is expecting to announce the study results at the end of this month. Destiny will hold a webcast on the same day of this clinical trial results announcement to discuss the findings of the study, details to be confirmed.

For further information, please contact:

Destiny Pharma plc

Neil Clark, CEO

Shaun Claydon, CFO

pressoffice@destinypharma.com

+44 (0)1273 704 440

Optimum Strategic Communications

Mary Clark, Shabnam Bashir, Manel Mateus

DestinyPharma@optimumcomms.com

+44 (0) 203 174 1789

finnCap Ltd(Nominated Advisor Joint Broker)

Geoff Nash / Kate Bannatyne, Corporate Finance

Alice Lane, Corporate Broking

+44 (0) 207 220 0500

WG Partners(Joint Broker)

Nigel Barnes / Claes Spång / Nigel Birks

+44 (0) 203 705 9330

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma is a clinical stage, innovative biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines that can prevent life-threatening infections. Its pipeline has novel microbiome-based biotherapeutics and XF drug clinical assets including NTCD-M3, a Phase 3 ready treatment for the prevention of C. difficileinfection (CDI) recurrence which is the leading cause of hospital acquired infection in the US and also XF-73 nasal gel, which is in a Phase 2b clinical trial targeting the prevention of post-surgical Staphylococcal hospital infections including MRSA. It is also co-developing SPOR-COV, a novel, biotherapeutic product for the prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory infections and has earlier grant funded XF research projects.

For further information, please visit https://www.destinypharma.com

Disclaimer

Destiny Pharma plc published this content on 16 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2021 07:15:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about DESTINY PHARMA PLC
03:16aDESTINY PHARMA  : Notice of Results
PU
03/15DESTINY PHARMA  : Announces Agreement with NIAID
PU
03/10DESTINY PHARMA  : 10 Mar 2021 – Destiny Pharma CSO Joins UKRI COVID-19 Tas..
PU
03/10DESTINY PHARMA  : CSO Joins UKRI COVID-19 Taskforce
PU
02/04DESTINY PHARMA  : Announces Brazilian Patent Granted for XF-73 nasal gel prevent..
AQ
02/03DESTINY PHARMA  : Destiny Pharma to Participate in Panel Discussion at the 7th A..
AQ
02/03DESTINY PHARMA  : Destiny Pharma plc strengthens its Scientific Advisory Board w..
AQ
02/03DESTINY PHARMA  : 03 Feb 2021 – Destiny Pharma announces Brazilian Patent ..
PU
02/03DESTINY PHARMA  : Brazilian Patent Granted for XF-73 nasal gel
PU
02/02DESTINY PHARMA  : Appoints Professor Mark Wilcox
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -6,00 M -8,32 M -8,32 M
Net cash 2020 11,2 M 15,6 M 15,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -11,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 79,6 M 111 M 110 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart DESTINY PHARMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Destiny Pharma plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DESTINY PHARMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 300,00 GBX
Last Close Price 133,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 126%
Spread / Lowest Target 126%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Neil R. Clark Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shaun Claydon Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Philip Nicholas Rodgers Chairman
William Guy Love Chief Scientific Officer & Director
Jesus M. González Moreno Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DESTINY PHARMA PLC94.16%111
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.5.66%77 356
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-7.06%55 717
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-4.09%52 143
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-2.41%49 100
BEIGENE, LTD.25.93%29 468
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ