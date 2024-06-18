Destiny Pharma PLC - biotechnology company, focused on developing and commercialising medicines for life-threatening infections - Announces new data on one of its XF Drug Platform compounds, XF-70, which has demonstrated potency in an in vivo model of ringworm, a common fungal skin infection. Says ringworm affects up to one in four people worldwide. XF-70 is a member of a novel class of antimicrobial drugs. Says drug has been shown "to have a rapid bactericidal activity even within biofilms, and is structurally related to the company's leading drug, XF-73 which is being developed for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infections."

Chief Executive Officer Chris Tovey says: "This XF-70 data presents an exciting opportunity for Destiny Pharma to address a growing patient need, while demonstrating the expanded utility of the XF Drug Platform to deliver novel antimicrobial drugs which can be used to treat both bacterial and fungal infections. The positive in vivo data and its acceptance at the Irish Fungal Society meeting is further validation of Destiny's XF Drug Platform and its pivotal role in the battle against antimicrobial resistance."

Current stock price: 10.50 pence each, closed up 2.4% on Tuesday in London

12-month change: down 66%

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.