Destiny Pharma raises GBP7.3 million total in equity raise

Destiny Pharma PLC - Brighton, England-based clinical-stage biotechnology - Gets 33% take-up of open offer of shares, raising GBP340,000. Destiny raises GBP7.3 million gross in total from the open offer, plus a share placing and subscription, all at 35 pence per share. Net proceeds are GBP6.7 million, which will be used to support a collaboration agreement in the US with Sebela Pharmaceuticals for NTCD-M3, Destiny's lead asset for the prevention of clostridioides difficile infection recurrence.

Current stock price: 32.50p

12-month change: down 37%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

