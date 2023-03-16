Advanced search
    DEST   GB00BDHSP575

DESTINY PHARMA PLC

(DEST)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  12:35:05 2023-03-15 pm EDT
32.25 GBX   -0.77%
02:56aDestiny Pharma raises GBP7.3 million total in equity raise
AN
03/08Destiny Pharma "making real progress"
AQ
02/24Destiny Pharma Signs up to $570 Million Co-development Deal with US-based Sebela; Shares Down 20%
MT
Destiny Pharma raises GBP7.3 million total in equity raise

03/16/2023 | 02:56am EDT
Destiny Pharma PLC - Brighton, England-based clinical-stage biotechnology - Gets 33% take-up of open offer of shares, raising GBP340,000. Destiny raises GBP7.3 million gross in total from the open offer, plus a share placing and subscription, all at 35 pence per share. Net proceeds are GBP6.7 million, which will be used to support a collaboration agreement in the US with Sebela Pharmaceuticals for NTCD-M3, Destiny's lead asset for the prevention of clostridioides difficile infection recurrence.

Current stock price: 32.50p

12-month change: down 37%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 0,03 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
Net income 2022 -6,02 M -7,24 M -7,24 M
Net cash 2022 3,94 M 4,75 M 4,75 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,67x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 28,3 M 34,1 M 34,1 M
EV / Sales 2022 975x
EV / Sales 2023 55,8x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart DESTINY PHARMA PLC
Duration : Period :
Destiny Pharma plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DESTINY PHARMA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 32,25 GBX
Average target price 226,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 603%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Neil R. Clark Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Shaun Claydon CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Philip Nicholas Rodgers Non-Executive Chairman
William Guy Love Chief Scientific Officer & Executive Director
Yuri Martina Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
DESTINY PHARMA PLC-39.72%34
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.5.38%81 837
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS1.90%75 906
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-3.33%33 462
BIONTECH SE-13.50%31 685
BEIGENE, LTD.7.28%24 147