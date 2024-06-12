(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Intuitive Investments Group PLC - life sciences and technology investor - Net asset value per share at March 31 half-year end rises 28% to 154.5 pence per share from 120.4p at end of September. Chair Nigel Rudd says: "This has been a transformational period for IIG, following our investment in Hui10, a Chinese technology company involved in the digital transformation of the Chinese national lotteries. Hui10 has a highly defensible business, with unique relationships, evidenced by contractual agreements with key government and commercial partners coupled with proprietary technology. It has taken Hui10 almost ten years to achieve this position with significant investment in that period."

----------

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC - investment trust focused on smaller companies - NAV per share at March 31 full-year end falls 3.7% to 154.4p from 160.4p 12 months earlier. NAV total return per share worsens to negative 3.7% from negative 2.2%. It adds: "The company's performance reflected markets and volatility driven by stock specific issues, but was below the broader market return of [around] 3%. Unlike in previous years, none of the portfolio companies benefited from takeover activity, which in a concentrated portfolio can make a significant difference to returns."

----------

Anglo Asian Mining PLC - Azerbaijan-focused gold, silver and copper producer - Azerbaijan International Mining Co Ltd receives "technical confirmation and a positive environmental report" from government. Report states tailing dam wall is suitable for a final raise. It says: "The permission to begin construction is subject to certain administrative formalities by the government which are expected to be completed shortly. Anglo Asian adds: "The company will provide an update on production guidance in due course. The company continues to prioritise the progression of its development portfolio, with the new Gilar mine expected to enter production in Q4 2024."

----------

Empire Metals Ltd - exploration and resource development company, which is focused on the Pitfield titanium project in Western Australia - Reports exploration target at Pitfield asset, which it labels an "important milestone, and a significant first step towards the development of a mineral resource estimate". Targets include two focus areas, Cosgrove and Thomas. The mineral prospects are estimated to contain between 26.4 billion to 32.2 billion tonnes with a grade range of 4.5 to 5.5% titanium dioxide.

----------

Great Southern Copper PLC - Chile-focused copper-gold and lithium miner - Pens purchase agreement for Artemisa concession group following a 90-day due diligence period. Area is "highly prospective for porphyry copper-gold", GSC says.

----------

Aura Energy Ltd - clean energy minerals exploration company focused on the development of the Tiris uranium project in Mauritania - Says mineral resources at Tiris increase by 55% to 91.3 million pounds of triuranium octoxide. "The resource growth at Tiris confirms our view that this is an important uranium province with the capacity for further growth upside," CEO Andrew Grove says. "The board believes that the very significant increase in mineral resources resulting from the successful drilling campaign will have a materially positive impact on Tiris' economics and has been delivered at a very low discovery cost of just USD0.14 per pound."

----------

Corcel PLC - Angola and Brazil-focused oil exploration and production firm - Notes Papua New Guinea Ministry of Mining "currently not prepared to grant" direct shipping ore mining lease to Oro Nickel joint venture. "The notification further informed the JV of a 30-day period in which to appeal this decision, and the company has not been informed by [Battery Metals Australasia Ltd] nor the authorities in PNG of any subsequent developments on these matters following this period of appeal," Corcel adds.

----------

UK Oil & Gas PLC - oil and gas with assets in UK and Turkey - Issues RiverFort Global Opportunities PCC Ltd and YA II PN Ltd further 238.1 million shares to repay GBP50,000 of loan. Principal balance now stands at GBP260,000.

----------

Coro Energy PLC - South East Asian energy company - Reports "acceleration of receipt" of part of proceeds from Italian natural gas portfolio sale. Disposal included monthly payment to company of EUR42,750 through to November 2025 and final payment of EUR26,750 a month later. All monthly payments have been received to-date, Coro adds. Coro continues: "The company has today signed an agreement to accelerate the next 9 months payment in exchange for a 22% discount on those payments. Hence the company will now receive EUR150,000 on June 14 2024 and a further EUR150,000 thirty days later. The monthly payments will restart from April 2025."

----------

Majestic Corp PLC - recycling precious metals and non-ferrous metals - Revenue in 2023 rises 25% to USD29.4 million from USD23.4 million. Pretax profit jumps to USD988,460 from USD397,336. "Trading in the current year has started well and the board is confident that the group is well placed to achieve continued success and views the future with confidence and optimism," it adds.

----------

Destiny Pharma PLC - biotechnology company, focused on developing and commercialising medicines for life-threatening infections - Talks up "enormous market potential" for XF-73 Nasal. Believes asset can "make a huge difference in the prevention of surgical site infections, and the reduction in the usage of antibiotics". Chair Nigel Rudd says: "As announced in our full year results, the company and board have been focused on seeking support to advance the XF-73 Nasal programme through phase 3 clinical trials. While licencing activities continue, given our current cash runway, feedback from potential partners has led us to evaluate a range of strategic options. Our review of these options has continued since the full year results and we intend to provide an update to the market in the coming weeks."

----------

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.