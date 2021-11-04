SAB Member Prof. Gerding is Keynote at C.diff Conf

Destiny Pharma plc

("Destiny Pharma" or "the Company")

Destiny Pharma's SAB Member Professor Dale Gerding is Keynote Speaker at C. diff.International Conference

Brighton, United Kingdom - 4th November 2021 -Destiny Pharma (AIM: DEST), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines to prevent life threatening infections, today announces that its Scientific Advisory Board Member, Professor Dale Gerding, MD, MACP, FIDSA, FSHEA, will be giving a keynote presentation at the C. diffInternational Conference & Health EXPO to be held in-person and virtually from 4th - 5th November 2021. Destiny Pharma is a Gold Sponsor of the event.

Prof. Gerding's presentation titled 'Adjunctive Therapy for CDI to Prevent Recurrence: What Works and Practical Issues' will be at 7.20pm - 7.40pm GMT/ 2.20pm - 2.40pm EST on Friday 5th November 2021. Registration for the Conference can be found here.

Destiny Pharma's late-stage asset, NTCD-M3, is a novel microbiome therapeutic being developed to reduce the recurrence of C. difficileinfections (CDI) in the gut. CDI is the leading cause of hospital acquired infection in the US and current treatments lead to significant recurrence. In the US, there are approximately 500,000 cases of CDI each year; many of these initial cases then recur leading to 29,000 deaths per year.

Neil Clark, Chief Executive Officer of Destiny Pharma,said: "We are delighted to be sponsoring this important global event which raises C.difficileawareness and brings together patients and drug developers. We are also very proud to have our Scientific Advisory Member, Professor Dale Gerding invited as a Keynote Speaker. Prof. Gerding is a world-leading expert in C. difficileinfections and the discoverer of NTCD-M3, Destiny Pharma's Phase 3 ready microbiome therapeutic. NTCD-M3 has the potential to become the leading treatment for CDI, as its strong Phase 2 clinical data and target product profile shows clear advantages to both existing CDI treatment options and those currently in clinical development."

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma is a clinical stage, innovative biotechnology company focused on the development of novel medicines that can prevent life-threatening infections. Its pipeline has novel microbiome-based biotherapeutics and XF drug clinical assets including NTCD-M3, a Phase 3 ready treatment for the prevention of C. difficileinfection (CDI) recurrence which is the leading cause of hospital acquired infection in the US and also XF-73 nasal gel, which has recently completed a positive Phase 2b clinical trial targeting the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal hospital infections including MRSA. It is also co-developing SPOR-COV, a novel, biotherapeutic product for the prevention of COVID-19 and other viral respiratory infections and has earlier grant funded XF research projects.

For further information, please visit https://www.destinypharma.com

