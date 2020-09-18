Log in
DeTai New Energy Group Limited    559

DETAI NEW ENERGY GROUP LIMITED

(559)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DeTai New Energy : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

09/18/2020 | 04:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 559)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of DeTai New Energy Group Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 30 September 2020 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2020 and considering the recommendation of a final dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

DeTai New Energy Group Limited

Wong Hin Shek

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 18 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Hin Shek, Mr. Chan Wai Ki and Mr. Eric Todd; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chiu Wai On, Mr. Man Kwok Leung and Dr. Wong Yun Kuen.

Financials
Sales 2019 62,9 M 8,11 M 8,11 M
Net income 2019 -155 M -20,0 M -20,0 M
Net cash 2019 183 M 23,6 M 23,6 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,42x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 173 M 22,3 M 22,3 M
EV / Sales 2018 5,90x
EV / Sales 2019 3,09x
Nbr of Employees 101
Free-Float 71,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Hin Shek Wong Chairman
Yun Kuen Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai On Chiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Leung Man Independent Non-Executive Director
Wai Ki Chan Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DETAI NEW ENERGY GROUP LIMITED-42.11%22
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD87.55%13 466
PRYSMIAN S.P.A.13.17%7 570
JIANGSU ZHONGTIAN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.29.52%4 795
HENGTONG OPTIC-ELECTRIC CO., LTD.-7.07%4 320
INFORE ENVIRONMENT TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.34.52%3 882
