DeTai New Energy : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(STOCK CODE: 559)
NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING
The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of DeTai New Energy Group Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 30 September 2020 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2020 and considering the recommendation of a final dividend, if any.
By order of the Board
DeTai New Energy Group Limited
Wong Hin Shek
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 18 September 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Hin Shek, Mr. Chan Wai Ki and Mr. Eric Todd; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chiu Wai On, Mr. Man Kwok Leung and Dr. Wong Yun Kuen.
