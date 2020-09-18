DeTai New Energy : NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(STOCK CODE: 559)

NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING

The board (the ''Board'') of directors (the ''Directors'') of DeTai New Energy Group Limited (the ''Company'') hereby announces that a meeting of the Board will be held on Wednesday, 30 September 2020 for the purposes of, among other matters, considering and approving the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the year ended 30 June 2020 and considering the recommendation of a final dividend, if any.

By order of the Board

DeTai New Energy Group Limited

Wong Hin Shek

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 18 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Wong Hin Shek, Mr. Chan Wai Ki and Mr. Eric Todd; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Chiu Wai On, Mr. Man Kwok Leung and Dr. Wong Yun Kuen.