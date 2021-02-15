Log in
Detsky Mir : Analyst and Investor Conference Call for FY 2020 Audited IFRS Financial Results

02/15/2021 | 01:47am EST
15 / 02 / 2021

15 February 2021. Moscow, Russia. - Detsky Mir Group ('Detsky Mir' or 'the Company', MOEX: DSKY) announces that FY 2020 Audited IFRS Financial Results will be released on March 1, 2021.

Detsky Mir will host a brief conference call for investors and analysts on IFRS results.

Please find the details of the conference call below.

Date: Monday, March 1, 2021

Time: 17:00 (Moscow) 14:00 (London) 9:00 (New York)

Speakers:

  • Maria Davydova, Chief Executive Officer
  • Anna Garmanova, Chief Financial Officer
  • Sergey Levitskiy, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations

Russia

+7 495 283 98 58

UK/ International

+44 203 984 98 44

USA

+1 718 866 46 14

Conference ID

288 543

Online presentation

Web dial-in and Presentation

***

For additional information:

Julia Polikarpova

Public Relations

Tel.: +7 495 781 08 08, ext. 2041

upolikarpova@detmir.ru

Sergey Levitskiy

Investor Relations

Tel.:+ 7 495 781 08 08, ext. 2315

slevitskiy@detmir.ru

Disclaimer

Detskiy Mir PAO published this content on 15 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 06:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
