Detsky Mir : Analyst and Investor Conference Call for FY 2020 Audited IFRS Financial Results

15 / 02 / 2021

15 February 2021. Moscow, Russia. - Detsky Mir Group ('Detsky Mir' or 'the Company', MOEX: DSKY) announces that FY 2020 Audited IFRS Financial Results will be released on March 1, 2021.

Detsky Mir will host a brief conference call for investors and analysts on IFRS results.

Please find the details of the conference call below.

Date: Monday, March 1, 2021

Time: 17:00 (Moscow) 14:00 (London) 9:00 (New York)

Speakers:

Maria Davydova, Chief Executive Officer

Anna Garmanova, Chief Financial Officer

Sergey Levitskiy, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations

Russia

+7 495 283 98 58

UK/ International

+44 203 984 98 44

USA

+1 718 866 46 14

Conference ID

288 543

Online presentation

Web dial-in and Presentation

