Detsky Mir : Analyst and Investor Conference Call for FY 2020 Audited IFRS Financial Results

15 / 02 / 2021
15 February 2021. Moscow, Russia. - Detsky Mir Group ('Detsky Mir' or 'the Company', MOEX: DSKY) announces that FY 2020 Audited IFRS Financial Results will be released on March 1, 2021.
Detsky Mir will host a brief conference call for investors and analysts on IFRS results.
Please find the details of the conference call below.
Date: Monday, March 1, 2021
Time: 17:00 (Moscow) 14:00 (London) 9:00 (New York)
Speakers:
Maria Davydova, Chief Executive Officer
Anna Garmanova, Chief Financial Officer
Sergey Levitskiy, Head of Strategy and Investor Relations
Russia
+7 495 283 98 58
UK/ International
+44 203 984 98 44
USA
+1 718 866 46 14
Conference ID
288 543
Online presentation
Web dial-in and Presentation
For additional information:
Julia Polikarpova
Public Relations
Tel.: +7 495 781 08 08, ext. 2041
upolikarpova@detmir.ru
Sergey Levitskiy
Investor Relations
Tel.:+ 7 495 781 08 08, ext. 2315
slevitskiy@detmir.ru
